The Ogun State Government has directed all public and private schools across the state to stop organising graduation ceremonies and end-of-session parties, citing concerns over the financial burden such activities impose on parents and guardians.

The directive, contained in a circular issued by the state Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and signed by the Director of Education (Private Schools), A.A. Bisiriyu, affects all classes.

In the circular dated 17 June and addressed to ‘All Administrators of both Public and Non-State (Private) Schools’, the state government ordered immediate compliance and warned that schools that violate the directive would face sanctions.

According to the ministry, the decision followed reports that some school administrators were allegedly compelling parents and guardians to pay various fees under the guise of organising graduation ceremonies and end-of-session celebrations.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“It has been brought to the notice of the Ministry that some administrators of both public and non-state (private) schools have started extorting parents/guardians under the disguise of organising graduation/end-of-session parties for learners,” the circular stated.

The ministry said the practice contravenes resolutions reached during the 2025/2026 pre-resumption stakeholders’ meeting held in September 2025 at Lisabi Grammar School Hall, Abeokuta, the state capital.

“Therefore, It is pertinent to state that, the State Government frowns at organising Graduation/End of Session Party ceremony in all classes in both Public and Non-State (Private) schools in the State. Hence, no school owner should organise such gatherings forthwith,” the circular stated.

The government further directed school administrators to publicise the directive widely among parents, teachers and other stakeholders to ensure full compliance.

The directive comes as primary and secondary schools across Ogun State and other parts of the country are nearing the end of the current 2025/2026 academic session. The session is expected to come to an end by mid-July.

The latest directive from the Ogun State Government regarding end-of-session ceremonies marks an intervention by the state government in regulating activities commonly associated with the end of academic sessions in schools.

This follows the late 2025 directive by the state government to ban graduation ceremonies for pupils in pre-basic and kindergarten schools across the state, restricting such events for only students completing Primary Six, Junior Secondary School Three, JSS3, and Senior Secondary School Three, SS3.

Ogun is not alone. Some other state governments, including Ekiti, Imo, Edo, Ebonyi and Benue, have also introduced similar bans on nursery and primary school graduation parties to ease financial pressures on parents and curb exploitative practices by some school proprietors.

Graduation ceremonies and end-of-session parties have become a regular feature in many schools, especially private institutions, where parents are often required to contribute towards venue decoration, entertainment, graduation gowns, photographs, awards and other related expenses.

While some parents have welcomed such celebrations as opportunities to reward pupils and mark academic milestones, critics have repeatedly raised concerns about rising costs and the pressure placed on families amid prevailing economic challenges.

The Ogun government’s latest directive suggests authorities are seeking to curb practices viewed as exploitative and ensure that schools focus primarily on their educational responsibilities.

The ministry warned that any school found flouting the directive would be sanctioned in accordance with applicable regulations.