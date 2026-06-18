The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says plans are underway to begin the second phase of enforcement against the sale of sachet alcohol nationwide.

Martins Iluyomade, Director of Investigation and Enforcement at NAFDAC, disclosed this on Wednesday at a news conference in Lagos.

He said the agency had completed the first phase of enforcement, which targeted manufacturers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agency began enforcement on the ban of sachet and 200ml PET bottle alcoholic drinks in January.

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The enforcement, which generated mixed reactions, according to NAFDAC, was necessitated to align the country with global health standards and Sustainable Development Goal 3.5 on reducing harmful alcohol consumption.

The agency also said the decision was taken to ensure that children do not have access to alcohol and to prevent long-term health problems associated with its consumption.

Mr Iluyomade warned that distributors and sellers found violating the law would face sanctions once the enforcement begins.

“We have finished removing the products from manufacturers, and we are now moving to the next phase, which is removing them from the market,” he said.

“We will investigate how these products are still finding their way into circulation and take appropriate action.”

He emphasised that the nation’s law empowers NAFDAC not only to regulate the manufacture and sale of regulated products but also their use.

“The law gives us authority over manufacture, sale, distribution and use. Consumers should be aware that using products that have been prohibited also places them on the wrong side of the law,” he said.

The director urged market operators who still stock sachet alcohol and other prohibited products to discontinue sales before enforcement begins.

“We have given ample notice. Those who have invested money in these products should take steps now because nobody should accuse NAFDAC of economic sabotage when enforcement starts,” he added.

Mr Iluyomade, also Chairman of the Federal Taskforce, said that the agency would go after advertisers and online vendors promoting unregistered products or making unapproved health claims.

He explained that registered products could be advertised only after obtaining the necessary approvals from the agency.

“Before advertising a regulated product, marketers must obtain NAFDAC approval. This ensures that only approved claims are made about the product.

“Any advertisement that goes beyond what has been approved is a serious offence,” he said.

He further cautioned social media operators, e-commerce platforms and website owners against allowing their platforms to be used for the promotion of unregistered products.

“Whether you are a physical vendor or an online vendor, if your platform is used to advertise unregistered products or products without advertisement permits, we will come after you.

“Many false claims are being made online, and we are determined to stop them,” he said.

The agency reiterated its commitment to protecting public health through strict enforcement of existing regulations and urged Nigerians to comply with the law.

(NAN)