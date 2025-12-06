The Akwa Ibom State Government has dismissed a doctor and a nurse following the maternal and newborn deaths at the General Hospital, Ikot Ekpene, an incident that sparked widespread outrage and renewed scrutiny of public health facilities in the oil-rich state.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Ekem John, disclosed this on Friday while receiving an award from the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council.

Mr John said the affected health workers were absent from duty when a pregnant woman in active labour was rushed to the hospital months ago, leading to the death of both the mother and her baby.

“We’ve had a doctor dismissed. I’m sure some of you know that what happened at the General Hospital, Ikot Ekpene led to the dismissal of the doctor and the nurse who were supposed to be there but were not there,” he said.

He added that, beyond outright dismissal, other health workers had also faced disciplinary action, including demotion, after appearing before the Civil Service Commission’s disciplinary committee.

Background: deaths that triggered national anger

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the Ikot Ekpene incident involved a pregnant woman who reportedly arrived at the General Hospital in labour but was left unattended due to the absence of medical personnel.

Both the woman and her newborn later died, igniting public anger, protests on social media and calls for accountability from civil society groups and professional bodies.

The tragedy became a flashpoint in debates over absenteeism, poor supervision and weak emergency response in Nigeria’s public hospitals.

Mr John said the government was not claiming perfection in staffing coverage but insisted that clear rules must be obeyed.

“We’re not saying that we’d be everywhere. We are saying that the rules will apply,” he said.

According to him, the current reforms in the Akwa Ibom health sector are aimed at restoring discipline, professionalism, and public trust that were shaken by the Ikot Ekpene deaths.

Health workers’ pay rise

In response to the deteriorating infrastructure in the health sector, Governor Umo Eno had declared a state of emergency in the sector.

Recently, the health commissioner announced that the state government had approved a pay raise for health workers in the state, effective 1 November.

Addressing concerns that poor welfare often fuels absenteeism, the commissioner argued that Akwa Ibom doctors are better paid than many of their peers nationwide.

“Today, doctors who work in Akwa Ibom State public service earn at least 40 per cent net take-home more than their counterparts working for the federal government,” he said.

He described the pay gap as significant, stressing that improved welfare removes excuses for negligence and strengthens the government’s moral authority to enforce sanctions.

“It means we’re not only holding people to account, but we’re responding to their welfare,” he added.

Media, governance and reforms

Mr John used the occasion to call on journalists to deepen development reporting, saying the engagement with the NUJ provided an opportunity to chart a new direction in governance and accountability.

Earlier, the Chairperson of the NUJ in Akwa Ibom, Nsibiet John, said the award was in recognition of reforms and renewed professionalism in the health sector.

“Our health sector today is wearing a new face, new identity and the people working there are demonstrating professionalism,” he said.

Friday’s award and dinner night marked the conclusion of the NUJ’s Press Week activities in the state, themed “Journalism Practice in Akwa Ibom: The Turning Point,” which featured a thanksgiving service, a symposium, and a road walk.