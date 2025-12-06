Two Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft have crashed near a village in terror-ravaged Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

A resident of the area told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, near a “small settlement called Karabonde.”

He said locals from the area reported that two pilots sustained injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

“For now we don’t know the cause of the crash,” he said.

Another source from the village told our reporter that the scene of the incident shares fences with an Air Force base in New Busa and the Wawa military cantonment where hundreds of terrorists are being held.

The source said he was not around when the incident happened.

“My family briefed me and I will get back to you when I get the full details,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES saw a video, showing the two aircraft in flames.

As of the time of this report, the military has not issued a statement on the incident. However, our reporter understands that Air Force jets have been surveying the area since the abduction of more than 300 students in Papiri, Niger State.

An Air Force officer, who was involved in the surveillance, told us that the mission is being carried out by the NAF.

This is a developing story. More updates will be provided in subsequent reports.