The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is mourning eight of its personnel killed in an ambush by suspected kidnappers at Okpella, Edo State, Nigeria’s South-south.

The attack, which lasted for about three hours on Friday night, also left four NSCDC officers critically injured, one Chinese abducted, and four Chinese rescued unhurt.

In a statement on Saturday by its national Public Relations Officer, Afolabi Babawale, the NSCDC said that the operatives were deployed to provide security for expatriates attached to the BUA Cement Company.

The corps said that the team’s convoy was ambushed by gunmen during a routine patrol.

It said that its Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi, described the incident as grievous, expressed sorrow at the loss of the gallant operatives, and gave assurance that their sacrifices would not be forgotten.

“The labour, commitment and patriotism displayed by our operatives will forever be remembered. The corps stands firmly with their families at this moment of grief.”

The corps said that its Edo commandant and other senior officers would pay condolence visits to the bereaved families and ensure burial of the slain officers with full honours.

It added that it would take full responsibility for the medical treatment of the injured personnel to facilitate their recovery.

“The commandant-general condemned the attack in strong terms, assuring that the NSCDC, in collaboration with other security agencies, is combing forests in Etsako East to rescue the abducted expatriate and apprehend the perpetrators.

“The corps remains unwavering in its statutory mandate of protecting critical national assets and infrastructure.

“This cowardly attack will not deter us from carrying out our duties,” it said.

Abduction now prevalent crime in Nigerian cities

Abduction for ransom has become one of the prevalent crimes in many Nigerian cities, with just anyone, including clerics and students, as targets.

In Edo, the situation is compounded by cult-related attacks and killings.

Gunmen on Friday abducted 29 passengers on a highway in the state. The police have rescued 16 of the abducted passengers.

The police said in November last year that the spate of cult violence and the proliferation of arms in the state were worrisome.

The then-Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo, while announcing a ban on the activities of Okaigheles (youth leaders) in Edo South District, June last year, in a renewed effort to tackle the menace, said the state at some point lost 150 people in five months to cult-related clashes.

Mr Obaseki’s successor, Monday Okpebholo, said in November last year that the state loses over $1 billion worth of investments annually because of cult-related violence.

Mr Okpebholo, just like his predecessor, has declared war on cultism, but the government’s efforts seem to yield little or no success as the killings have continued.

