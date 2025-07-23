The Police Command in Edo State has confirmed the killing of a police officer, Aminu Yusuf, a sergeant, reportedly shot dead by armed men while escorting an expatriate in Benin City.

Moses Yamu, the command’s spokesperson, disclosed that two suspects had been arrested in connection with the attack.

Mr Yamu, a chief superintendent of police, said a manhunt is underway to apprehend other fleeing suspects.

The incident was said to occur on 16 July along First East Circular Road in Benin City.

According to sources, the slain officer, Mr Yusuf, was escorting a vehicle belonging to the expatriate after a cash withdrawal from a bank when they were ambushed by four armed men.

The attackers reportedly opened fire on the team, fatally wounding the officer and fleeing with his AK-47 rifle.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a doctor.

Mr Yamu said security operatives have since intensified efforts to track down the remaining suspects and recover the stolen weapon.

The killing of the officer is happening about four months after 16 travellers were lynched in the state.

The victims, said to be hunters travelling from Rivers State to Kano State for Sallah, were allegedly attacked by vigilante members and armed youths who stopped their truck, dragged them out one by one, beat them, and then set them ablaze after being labelled as kidnappers.

Fourteen suspects were arrested by the police in connection with the lynching.

In May this year, gunmen killed a woman in Ubuneke-Ivbiaro community in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo and abducted her husband.

The security challenges in the oil-rich state have been compounded by high rates of cult violence and cult-related killings and the activities of deadly herders.

