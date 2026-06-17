Across the globe, the alarm bells about democratic backsliding have reverberated for some time. At a time where concerns about deterioration of democracy have been topmost on the global agenda, the Obama Presidential Center and its focus on the foundations of democracy is a timely reminder about the roots, underlying ideals and rudimentary expectations of democratic governance.

While many around the world certainly remember the Obama presidency for its powerful marker on global politics, the value of the presidential center goes beyond its towering presence. That said, it must be stated that the depth of architectural symbolism (four hands design) anchoring the scale of his storied history is unmissable.

In this essay, I intend to demonstrate what the Obama presidential center means not just to America but to the world.

Across the globe, the alarm bells about democratic backsliding have reverberated for some time. At a time where concerns about deterioration of democracy have been topmost on the global agenda, the Obama Presidential Center and its focus on the foundations of democracy is a timely reminder about the roots, underlying ideals and rudimentary expectations of democratic governance.

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By focusing on America’s journey, his own journey and the principles espoused by the founding fathers, the Obama Presidential Center invites the world to ponder over the richness and promise of government of the people, by the people and for the people. In this sense, the center has the potential to re-ignite global belief in values such as unity, patriotism, selflessness and service. We, the people of the world, must fully confront the challenges we face in our democracies and be willing or prepared to have honest conversations about how to make progress. The Obama Presidential Center provides the space and impetus to do so.

That the Obama presidential campaign was an era defining moment in political history is a settled issue. Hope, inclusivity, unity, empowerment and change were the elemental totems of Barack Obama’s campaign and administration. A campaign which inspired and empowered people across the world should be protected, studied and preserved. The Obama Presidential Center will ensure that generations will learn about the polices of decency, the power of words and the potential that political campaigns have to arouse citizens to action, ignite change and embolden action.

For instance, “The Toward A More Perfect Union” (title of Obama campaign speech) exhibit in the Obama Presidential Center Museum, will be a constant reminder for nations to remain relentless and unyielding in the march towards an excellent democracy. It will stand as an enduring testament to the power of community or collectivism, demonstrating that people from diverse backgrounds, experiences and ethnicities can come together to do the improbable.

The Democracy in Action Lab, at the Presidential Center, will help to empower young people from all over the world to become better citizens and leaders. Don Wilson, who served as the official archivist of the United States of America, once wrote that presidential libraries or centers are “less monuments to great men than classrooms of democracy.” The Obama presidential center will serve as an opportunity to raise public consciousness about the tenets, challenges and importance of nationhood, citizenship, development and governance and what these mean within our own countries and spaces.

The Center’s vision as communicated on its website includes working to “build democratic knowledge, behavior and skills”, connect people with like-minded democratic values worldwide, champion shared community values and advocate for a better world. The center’s library is 95 per cent digital meaning you don’t have to physically be in Chicago to access the Obama presidential library materials or get access to valuable resource materials for leadership and cross sector learning. The Obama Foundation Scholars initiative, under the Center’s programmes, gives upcoming leaders from around the world already saturated in making a difference an opportunity expand and make ever greater impact. There are also specialised education and development programmes for young boys and girls such as the Girls Opportunity Alliance and My brother’s Keeper Alliance.

It is easy to find a presidential center of a former US president located in South Side of Chicago, far removed and unrelatable but my point is that the values (related to democratic governance) that the center will perpetuate and which have been emblematic of the Obama persona itself will contribute to advancing society, democracy, liberty, equality and peace among the comity of nations.

G Etse Sikanku is the Dean of the School of Journalism and Media Studies at the University of Media, Arts and Communication. He’s a scholar of international communication, political communication, journalism and media studies. His book The Afrocentric Obama and lessons on political campaigning was the subject of a book reading and discussion at Harvard University. He can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected].