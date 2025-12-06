The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, will deliver the keynote address at the 15th anniversary celebration of Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria scheduled for 10 December in Lagos, the civic group has said.

A statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday by EiE’s Senior Media Associate Akindeji Aromaye and dated 3 December said the anniversary dinner, is themed “Footprints & Frontlines”.

According to the organisation, the event will convene leaders from business, civil society, traditional institutions, government, media, religion and popular culture to reflect on the group’s work and outline the future of civic engagement in Nigeria.

The event will be hosted by media personalities Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Ayo Mairo-Ese.

The statement said Mrs Okonjo-Iweala’s keynote is significant because she delivered the keynote address at the 2010 Future Awards, a gathering widely regarded as one of the spaces that helped catalyse the early movement that later became EiE.

The statement stated that speakers expected at the event include co-founder of the GTCO Group and chair of the FATE Foundation, Fola Adeola; founder and chair of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance Oby Ezekwesili; the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi; former Minister of Communication Technology Omobola Johnson, whose tenure helped lay the foundations for Nigeria’s digital policy evolution.

Others are Frank Aigbogun, CEO of BusinessDay Media; Matthew Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto; and rapper and entrepreneur MI Abaga.

The organisation said the lineup mirrors its cross-sector strategy of mobilising voices from multiple pillars of national life.

EiE has previously been involved in major civic actions including #OccupyNigeria in 2012, #OpenNASS, and the #EndSARS protests of 2020, all of which pushed for governance reforms, transparency and accountability.

“This anniversary is more than a celebration; it is a strategic convening of the very pillars that hold our society together,” EiE’s Executive Director, Opeyemi Adamolekun, said in the statement.

She added that having Mrs Okonjo-Iweala deliver the keynote was “a profound statement,” noting the significance of her 2010 Future Awards keynote in EiE’s history.

The event will also feature the premiere of a short film tracing the evolution of active citizenship in Nigeria through three phases: the Concerned Professionals era, the #EnoughIsEnough movement and the #EndSARS protests.

EiE said the celebration is intended not only to reflect on its work since inception but also to serve as a launchpad for renewed civic mobilisation.

The organisation advised interested attendees and media representatives to contact its events team via [email protected].

EiE Nigeria was founded in 2010 following youth-led protests and civic organising that emerged during the political vacuum created by former President Umaru Yar’Adua’s medical absence.

The civic organisation has positioned itself as one of Nigeria’s most consistent citizens’ groups advocating transparency, accountability and good governance.