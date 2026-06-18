The support group of Late Okey Ezea has endorsed the candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Oscar Ossai, ahead of the forthcoming Saturday’s Enugu North Senatorial by-election.

Late Ezea, a political ally of the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was the Enugu North senator under the platform of the Labour Party (LP) until his death in November 2025.

Mr Obi, the 2023 LP presidential candidate, moved to the African Democratic Congress after losing election before recently switching to the NDC where he emerged as the party’s 2027 presidential candidate.

‘Sterling legacy’

In a statement signed by its Coordinator, Mathew Ameh and forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, the Late Okey Ezea’s support group said Mr Ossai, a bishop, was endorsed as “the best candidate suited to continue the sterling legacy” of Late Ezea.

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The group urged the people of the district to honour the departed senator by electing his kinsman and fellow son of Itchi Community into the National Assembly.

It described Mr Ossai as “a tested leader, accomplished administrator, renowned philanthropist and grassroots mobiliser whose life of service mirrors the values of compassion, integrity and selfless leadership” that distinguished the late Ezea during his time in the Senate.

“The leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress deserves the appreciation of every lover of justice and equity. In Bishop Oscar Ossai, the party has presented a man of proven integrity, unquestionable competence and uncommon commitment to the welfare of ordinary people.

“This singular decision has not only honoured the memory of our beloved Senator Okey Ezea but has also reassured the people that his developmental vision will not be abandoned,” the statement read.

The group argued that before Mr Ezea’s death, he had become a respected voice for the people of Enugu North, championing issues of good governance, infrastructure development, youth empowerment, education and improved welfare for his constituents.

It maintained that the greatest tribute the people can pay to the late senator was to ensure that his mandate remains in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area by electing another capable son of the community to complete the journey he began.

“Our appeal is simple. Since the mandate belongs to Igbo-Eze South and was tragically interrupted by the painful passing of Senator Okey Ezea, justice, equity and political fairness demand that the people allow another qualified son of the local government to complete that mandate. That son is Bishop Oscar Ossai,” it stated.

Distinguished professional

The group described Mr Ossai as a distinguished professional whose educational achievements, successful entrepreneurial career and decades of humanitarian service have prepared him for the task of serving as the Enugu North senator.

It contended that these achievements demonstrate that Mr Ossai has spent most of his adult life serving humanity long before seeking elective office, making him “exceptionally qualified” to provide effective legislative representation.

The group appealed to traditional rulers, religious leaders, women groups, youths, professionals, market associations, town unions and all eligible voters across the six local government areas of Enugu North District to support Mr Ossai to win the by-election.

“The forthcoming by-election is bigger than politics. It is about preserving a noble legacy. It is about ensuring that the vision, ideals and developmental programmes championed by the late Senator Okey Ezea are not abandoned midway. Bishop Oscar Ossai represents continuity, stability and hope for our people,” the group said.

It urged voters to look beyond partisan sentiments and support a candidate whose life, has been defined by compassion, sacrifice, integrity and service to humanity.

“As the people prepare to elect a new senator, history beckons on every voter to protect the legacy of a leader who gave his all for Enugu North.

“The most fitting way to immortalise the late Distinguished Senator Okey Ezea is to entrust his unfinished assignment to a worthy successor from his community,” the group added, referring to Mr Ossai.