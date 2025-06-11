President Bola Tinubu has hinted on the likelihood of the defection of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Tinubu, at the inauguration of road projects in Katampe District, Abuja on Wednesday, said the ruling APC will welcome Mr Wike into the party when he decides to join.

The event was broadcast live on Channels TV.

“We have somebody in Nyesom Wike. He’s not a member of our party, not yet.

“But the day he changes his mind and registers with the progressives, we will welcome him. Because we will join him in singing ‘as e dey pain them, e dey sweet us,’” the president, a member of the APC, said.

Mr Wike, in response, burst into laughter.

This is the first time Mr Tinubu would publicly speak about Mr Wike’s likelihood of joining the APC since the former Rivers governor was appointed minister in 2023.

The FCT minister often sang the song, ‘as e dey pain them, e dey sweet us,’ to ridicule his political enemies especially during his time as governor of Rivers State.

Not APC member

Mr Wike is officially a member of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) although he serves in the APC administration of President Tinubu.

The FCT minister has been accused of deliberately sabotaging the PDP to the benefit of the Tinubu administration, but has always maintained that he is a loyal member and benefactor of the PDP.

The former Rivers governor has repeatedly vowed never to leave the PDP, despite serving in the APC administration.

Last Monday, he and other members of the PDP loyal to him, reaffirmed Sam Anyanwu as the party’s national secretary.

