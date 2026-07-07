The Niger State Government has imposed a curfew on some communities in Rafi Local Government Area following renewed communal clashes in which lives were lost, and property was destroyed.

Governor Umaru Bago announced the curfew during a visit to the communities affected by the clash between the Kamuku and Fulani ethnic groups in Tashar Bako.

He directed security agencies to deploy all available security assets to the communities as part of efforts to restore peace and prevent further breakdown of law and order.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the communal violence stemmed from a land dispute and has claimed about 80 lives so far.

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Mr Bago, represented by Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba, directed security agencies to activate all available security architecture across the affected areas.

He also directed them to adopt both kinetic and non-kinetic measures to contain the crisis and prevent its escalation.

The governor, who inspected the affected communities and identified flashpoints, said preliminary findings indicate that the conflict originated from a dispute over farmland.

He directed the Emir of Kagara, Ahmad Garba-Gunna, to constitute a peace and reconciliation committee to facilitate dialogue, build trust and promote lasting peace among the affected communities.

Mr Bago also appealed to social media users and influencers to refrain from circulating inflammatory or unverified information that could worsen the security situation.

He assured residents that the state government would implement measures to prevent a recurrence of the crisis and urged the feuding communities to embrace peace.

According to him, both communities have lived together harmoniously for generations and should not allow the actions of a few individuals to undermine their long-standing relationship.

Mr Garba-Gunna commended the state government and security agencies for their swift response to the crisis.

He urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with security personnel to restore peace, while cautioning politicians against politicising the incident.

He stressed that the conflict should not be interpreted as an ethnic dispute between the Kamuku and Fulani communities.

The emir sympathised with the victims and urged security agencies to ensure that those responsible for the violence were identified, arrested and prosecuted.

During the visit, the deputy governor met with displaced Kamuku victims taking refuge at Tegina Primary School and with Fulani victims sheltered at Gimi Primary School.

(NAN)