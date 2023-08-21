Newly-appointed Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says he sought the permission of some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before accepting the ministerial offer from President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers State and a member of the PDP, was sworn in as minister of FCT on Monday alongside other ministers in the Bola Tinubu administration.

His appointment was greeted by criticisms from the public because he is a member of the PDP and also because he had once said he won’t serve as minister after serving as governor.

Mr Wike who responded to the criticisms at his first press briefing as a minister explained that before accepting the ministerial appointment, he wrote letters to Acting National Chairman of PDP, Umar Damagun, incumbent governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and Minority Leaders in the Senate and House of Representatives, seeking their permission to accept the offer.

He said all the leaders of the PDP which he sought their permission responded by granting him the permission to accept the ministerial offer.

“Can you even mention who is my enemy? Can you even mention one person that is my enemy? See, people carry propaganda. Let me use this opportunity to tell you that I don’t like people who don’t tell the truth.

“They said they’re going to sanction me because I accepted the appointment. I don’t have any clause.

“The president wrote to the 36 state governors to bring names of people to appoint, didn’t PDP governors submit names? Every PDP governor wrote a letter and nominated ten persons to be appointed by this government.

“But the one they talk about is Wike. Before this appointment came, I wrote to the national chairman. I wrote to the minority leaders of the House of Representatives and Senate.

“I wrote to the zonal chairman of the party and my state chairman. I wrote to my governor and all of them wrote me back and said accept.

“I have my evidence documented. Forget these reggae dancers. I call them reggae dancers because when you’ve lost your opportunity, you’ve lost your opportunity because of arrogance and impunity,” Mr Wike said.

