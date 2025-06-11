Filmmaker and Nollywood actress Abiola Adebayo has responded to criticisms that followed the public disclosure of her divorce, urging people to resist telling negative stories about her.

On 3 June, the actress announced her separation from her ex-husband, Oluwaseyi Akinrinde, whom she married on 7 April 2021, in an Instagram post celebrating Mr Akinrinde’s birthday.

In a recent viral video, the actress candidly shared her perspective on the divorce announcement, emphasising her desire to control her narrative.

“I am also human. The other one I said about my marriage, I don’t want people to tell my story for me. That was why I came out to say it, which is my style.

“I will come out to say it before they say something that didn’t happen. Before I hear something that will make me sad, not knowing you will eventually make me sad with the story, ” she lamented.

Regrets

While expressing her regrets about her divorce announcement, Abiola said, “People were already asking why I did not post about my husband, and I knew a lot would be revealed after telling the story. I would not have told the story. You still used it against me.

“Even before I posted, I told my husband that he was aware I would post about the divorce, so other people would not tell the story, it was not supposed to be new, so, for everything that came after it, to God be the Glory”.

The actress, who announced her divorce on her ex-husband’s birthday, further explained that her action was not to put her ex-husband in a bad light.

She said: “It was not to tarnish his image, which I can not even do because he was my husband, the father of my child. He knows I am not what people say about me. But God knows all.

READ ALSO: Nigerian actress announces separation from husband

“God, who knows everything, will pay everyone according to their deeds. God should pay me for my actions, and I will not say more.

The actress, who is popular for her roles in ‘Jade’s Cross’ and ‘Tori Owo’, however, pleaded with the members of the public to resist gossip about her lifestyle.

She said, “I don’t have money anywhere. Accept what I am able to do and understand when I am unable to deliver. Because of that, don’t tell a bad story about me on different online pages. God will judge you all because I don’t have anyone except God.”

Abiola, who anchors the popular podcast Talk To B, welcomed her only child with her ex-husband, Mr Akinrinde, in April 2023 through a surrogate mother.

