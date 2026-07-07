The University of Calabar (UniCal) has suspended 19 students over alleged examination misconduct, following recommendations by the Students’ Disciplinary Committee.

The suspension order is contained in a letter signed by the Director of Administration, Citizen Ekpo, on behalf of the institution’s Registrar, Chukwuka Icha, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Calabar.

Speaking to NAN on the suspension, the university’s spokesperson, Effiong Eyo, said the letter followed approval by the university’s senate after consideration of the committee’s recommendations.

Mr Eyo said the affected students were suspended for one academic session covering the 2025/2026 session.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“The university has said the students would resume their studies in the 2026/2027 academic session,” he said.

Mr Eyo said those affected were students of different faculties, including administration, social sciences, biological sciences, arts, education, allied medical sciences, pharmacy and environmental sciences.

Others, he said, were from nursing science, peace and conflict studies, science laboratory technology, estate management, marketing and related departments.

The spokesperson said the university has directed all deans, heads of departments and relevant units to enforce the suspension and ensure full compliance with the directive.