Barely 24 hours after the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, entertained President Bola Tinubu with some dance moves during the commissioning of the refurbished Abuja International Conference Centre on Tuesday, he once again launched an attack on critics of the APC-led administration.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the former Rivers State Governor unveiled the renovated centre and announced that it was renamed in honour of Mr Tinubu.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Arterial Road N16 (Shehu Shagari Way) – stretching from Ring Road 1 (Nnamdi Azikiwe Way) to Arterial Road N20 (Wole Soyinka Way) and other roads in the Katampe District of the capital, the 57-year-old declared that his new role was to give Mr Tinubu’s detractors high blood pressure.

This commissioning marked the second day of a seventeen-day programme to inaugurate landmark projects completed within the first two years of President Tinubu’s administration.

Mr Wike said, “Sometimes, I don’t know, spiritually I was touched. I was just touched to turn it on, and I was watching, and I didn’t realise that people could be in pain, but now I know that such people are in pain. I now must make sure I continue to give them high blood pressure.

“As they continue to be in pain, it’ll be sweetening us, and that’s now my job. I’ll be happy, moving around, and laughing every time, and they’ll be there shouting, fighting, and killing themselves. So, Mr President, thank you for being part of this revolution.”

Additionally, he stated that beyond causing Mr Tinubu’s opponents undue stress, he would ensure they witnessed his accomplishments broadcast on national television.

Mr Wike also maintained that no political coalition could remove Mr Tinubu from office in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

This newspaper earlier reported ongoing discussions among opposition parties regarding a proposed coalition aimed at unseating Mr Tinubu, with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar affirming that there is no turning back on its formation.

“Your good works have killed the coalition, and I was thinking that there’s a coalition truly, but when they continued seeing what’s happening every day, I told my people to make sure that every national television must hook in.

“So, if they turn on TVC, they’re watching Mr President; if they go to Channels Television, it’s Mr President; NTA, or even the one I don’t watch, Arise, it’s Mr President they’ll be seeing. So, they’ve no choice but to watch it, and watch it for seventeen days.”

Earlier, this newspaper reported that Mr Wike recounted surviving a plane crash during a Thanksgiving service held at a church in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.

He explained that while on board with two of his friends, one of the aircraft’s engines failed mid-air, forcing the pilot to turn back.

