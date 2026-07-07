The NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL)/Seplat Energy Joint Venture (JV) has awarded N18 million in education infrastructure grants to top-performing secondary schools at the 2026 edition of its flagship PEARLs Quiz Competition.

PEARLs stands for Promoting Exceptional and Respectable Leaders.

The awards were presented during the grand finale of the competition held on Monday in Benin, Edo State, underscoring the JV’s sustained investment in improving education outcomes in Edo and Delta states.

The competition, which has impacted more than 57,000 students, attracted 476 secondary schools and culminated in a keenly contested final showcasing academic excellence, innovation, critical thinking and leadership.

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Notre Dame College, Ozoro, Delta, emerged overall winner, clinching the championship trophy and a N10 million education infrastructure grant.

Henson Demonstration School, Benin City, secured the second position with a N5 million grant, while Lumen Christi College, Uromi, came third, receiving N3 million.

Student representatives and supervising teachers from the top three schools also received educational support prizes.

Speaking at the event, Seplat Energy’s Chief Operating Officer, Samson Ezugworie, said the JV’s education interventions were aimed at bridging foundational learning gaps while creating opportunities for young people to excel.

“Our approach goes beyond conventional educational support. It is about creating opportunities for students, schools and institutions to succeed, while building a stronger and globally competitive education system,” he said.

Managing Director of NEPL, Nicolas Foucart, urged participants to value the knowledge, discipline and confidence gained through the competition beyond the prizes.

Mr Foucart was represented at the event by Olubukonla Oyegbami, a staff member of the company.

“Every participant is a winner. The real value lies in the experience gained and how it is applied in future endeavours,” he said.

Also speaking, Director of External Affairs and Social Performance at Seplat Energy, Chioma Afe, said PEARLs has evolved into one of the JV’s flagship education initiatives since its launch in 2012.

According to her, the programme has impacted more than 57,000 students, with over N100 million invested in school infrastructure and educational development.

“PEARLs is more than a quiz. It builds confidence, discipline, leadership and problem-solving skills,” she said.

She added that the JV would continue to expand access to quality education through PEARLs and other initiatives.

Mrs Afe said these include the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme and Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) laboratories to support sustainable development in its host communities.

The event also featured a STEAM Innovation Showcase, where students presented practical solutions to real-world challenges.

Cradle High School, Benin, emerged overall winner and received N1 million, while Ogbe Secondary School and Meridien Royal Academy placed second and third, earning N500,000 and N200,000 respectively.

Representatives of the Edo and Delta governments commended the NEPL/Seplat Energy JV for sustaining investments that strengthen education, inspire academic excellence and promote youth development.

(NAN)