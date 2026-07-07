The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has launched a manhunt for Adeniyi Adeyemi, the director general of the disowned Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

A police source told PREMIUM TIMES that a team of police officers visited the home of Mr Adeyemi’s parents in Ogbomoso last Wednesday and again on Monday.

Police spokesperson Anietie Iniedu did not respond to calls and text messages placed to his line, seeking comments.

However, the source, who asked not to be named as they have no authority to speak to journalists, said Mr Adeyemi’s parents told the police that he spent Monday and Tuesday in the hometown before leaving for Abuja on Wednesday. He said the police officers arrived hours after Mr Adeyemi left home.

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The police officers who visited the home last Wednesday briefly confiscated the parents’ phone.

On Monday, another team of police officers went to the house and interrogated the father. They requested the phone numbers with which the parents communicate with Mr Adeyemi.

The father also led the police officers to a property owned by Mr Adeyemi within the town after they asked about other homes he had, the source said. There have been media reports that the police arrested Mr Adeyemi’s father, but PREMIUM TIMES could not establish this.

Background

Mr Adeyemi is the central character in the controversy rocking the Nigerian presidency, after he allegedly created a fake government agency, forged letters of appointment and got approvals processed by senior government officials who were fooled by it.

He has denied the allegations and said he would defend himself in court. The police, however, allege that Mr Adeyemi is stalling his trial.

The Nigerian government has charged him and two others in an eight-count charge bordering on forgery. Mr Adeyemi faces a maximum prison sentence of 21 years without the option of a fine on each charge, and up to three years’ imprisonment or a fine on one additional charge.

The controversy became public after the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, publicly disclaimed Mr Adeyemi and the PFIPC.

PREMIUM TIMES has also identified 12 civil servants and agencies who should be questioned for their role in helping Mr Adeyemi process letters and requests.