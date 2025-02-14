The Delta State Government has approved over N275 billion for the execution of 76 projects spanning different sectors across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, who disclosed this to reporters, said it was among the approvals given at the maiden Executive Council meeting for 2025 on Thursday in Asaba.

He said that the approvals were “record-breaking and outstanding”.

Mr Aniagwu was in the company of his counterparts in Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Reuben Izeze; Economic Planning, Sonny Ekedayen; and Health, Joseph Onojaeme.

Others are the Director-General of Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, Patrick Ukah; his counterpart in Warri Uvwie and environs, Godwin Ejinyere; and the spokesperson to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Festus Ahon.

The projects

Mr Aniagwu said the governor was determined to ensure the people of Delta get value for every money spent on projects in the state.

“Not long ago, we informed you that Governor Oborevwori is not interested in joining issues with critics but will be responding to them with projects.

“But little did we know that his response is going to be so outstanding and deafening that even those who have some audio challenge will hear the sound.

“Today, Governor Oborevwori led us to make history since the 34 years existence of Delta State where, in one Exco meeting, over N275 billion worth of projects were approved for the good people of Delta cutting across the three senatorial districts.

“These projects span different sectors targeted at giving value to our people, improving connectivity by way of roads, advancing their health by way of efforts in the health sector and, of course, urban renewal by making our cities much more livable.

“Virtually all the projects we approved today are coming with 40 per cent mobilisation without our government having to go and borrow, and that tells you how solvent we are as a state, thanks to the very accountable and transparent governance philosophy of Governor Oborevwori.”

He said the council also approved the remodelling of the Warri City Stadium, describing it as a bold step to ensure that legacy projects were not in short supply in the state.

Mr Aniagwu listed some of the approved projects, including the construction of Uruagbesa Oria-Abraka Road, phase 1, the construction of Egodo-Ogbeinbene Road, and the construction of Faculty B at the Southern Delta University, Orerokpe campus.

Others are the construction of Amai-Aragba Road, the construction of the Inam-Abbi Access Road, the construction of internal roads at Ugbolu Hilltop Government layout (Phase 1), the construction of Umuoshimi Road with spurs to Ogbe-Aku and Market Road in Onicha-Ugbo;

Also, the construction of Okerenkoko – Pepeama – Kokodiagbene Road with a spur to Teiteipur in Warri South-West, and the construction of Benikrukru Township Roads (Phase II), the rehabilitation of Bomadi-Gbaregolor road, the construction of Okwetolor – Okobia – Aragba Road;

There is also the construction of Ogbe-Isogban Road in Abavo; Owa-Ewere Road in Owa-Oyibu; approval for upward review of Ayakoromo Bridge, the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Okpanam Road from Post Office Junction to Catholic Church Roundabout to Okpanam Bypass Junction.

The council also approved the constriction of Iwride-Iyede internal roads (Phase 1), Ogbe-Ijoh/Aladja Road (Phase 2), and Okwighele—Amuokpokpor Road, among other projects.

Forty per cent mobilization fees

The Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Mr Izeze, commended Governor Oborevwori for providing 40 per cent mobilisation fees for all the approved projects.

He said that no government in the state had shown more commitment to the sustained funding of projects than the Oborevwori administration.

Mr Izeze added that the governor had cleared outstanding certificates owed contractors, including N8 billion previously owed on the Trans-Warri Road and bridges, and put the project on the Irrevocable Standing Payment Order module.

He said additional storm drainage work was approved to take care of Koka Junction and Achalla-Ibusa area, in addition to what CCECC Nig Ltd was doing around Winners’ Chapel on Ibusa Road.

He said the council also approved the upward review of Ayakoromo Bridge with a provision for an Irrevocable Standing Payment Order, adding that the design of cloverleaf on Effurun Roundabout was reviewed to ensure property owners around the area were not encumbered.

The health commissioner, Mr Onojaeme, said the council approved N1.6 billion for the Contributory Health Scheme and a monthly release of N100 million to ensure the sustainability of health coverage for the people of the state.

(NAN)

