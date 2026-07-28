The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) of the Nigerian Navy has arrested an oil product tanker MT FILIA (IMO No. 8662684) with 650 metric tonnes of stolen crude oil valued at over N660 million.

The ENC Operations Officer, Abubakar Umar, a naval commodore, announced the arrest at a media briefing in Calabar on Tuesday, stating the feat was achieved based on credible intelligence.

Mr Umar said the vessel sailing under the flag of Sao Tomé and Principe with 12 crew members onboard, was arrested on 23 July within Nigerian waters.

He said preliminary investigations indicated that the tanker vessel loitered within the vicinity of the offshore oil terminals located at Akwa Ibom for over seven days, waiting for an opportunity to gain access to crude oil jackets.

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According to him, the vessel subsequently proceeded to one of the oil jackets where it was engaged in the suspected illegal loading of crude oil.

“At about 04: 00hrs on 23 July, MT FILIA departed the offshore oil terminal and proceeded seaward. Consequently navy patrol boat pursued and intercepted the vessel.

“On sighting the Nigerian navy ship, the crew began discharging the stolen crude into the sea, causing maritime pollution.

“Subsequent investigation reveals that the Captain of MT FILIA also admitted that the vessel loaded approximately 650 metric tonnes of crude oil at the terminal worth an estimated value of over N660 million.

“It is pertinent to state at this point that investigation is still ongoing to unravel further details of the dastardly act.”

Mr Umar added that the arrest of MT FILIA reflects the Nigerian Navy unwavering commitment to professionalism, operational readiness, and mission accomplishment of the Chief of Naval Staff.

“It further demonstrates the Nigerian navy’s resolve to deny criminal elements the freedom to operate within Nigeria’s maritime domain.

“It equally underscores the effectiveness of Operation DELTA SENTINEL in leveraging intelligence, technology and inter agency collaboration to detect, deter and disrupt crude oil theft, illegal bunkering, sea robbery, kidnapping and other forms of economic sabotage,” he said.

(NAN)