Nigeria is launching an initiative to expand nationwide access to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly referred to as cooking gas.

Government officials, industry stakeholders, development partners, community representatives, and Bayelsa women are currently gathered on Tuesday, 28 July, in Bayelsa State for the launch of the National Grassroots LPG Penetration Programme, an initiative under Nigeria’s Decade of Gas project.

The programme aims to expand access to LPG and encourage households to adopt cleaner, safer, and more efficient cooking fuel.

According to the Decade of Gas, the Bayelsa activation signals the start of a state-by-state rollout that will bring the benefits of clean cooking energy to communities across the country.

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The National Grassroots LPG Penetration Programme is designed to help Nigerian households transition from traditional cooking fuels, such as firewood and charcoal, to LPG. This transition aims to improve public health, reduce environmental degradation, and support sustainable economic development.

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The initiative also aligns with the federal government’s vision of building a gas-powered economy by increasing domestic gas utilisation and improving energy access nationwide, with a target of reaching 5 million Nigerian households with clean cooking solutions through LPG by 2030.

Partners include Seplat Energy, ExxonMobil, NNPC, NLNG, Dangote Group, SPDC, and TotalEnergies, according to a statement on the Decade of Gas website.