The Anambra government has vowed to continue demolishing unapproved structures and prosecute owners of such buildings for gross violations of the law.

Chike Maduekwe, the Managing Director of Anambra State Physical Planning Board, said this at the continued demolition exercise in Nkisi Layout, Onitsha on Thursday.

In Enekwasumpu, Obosi area, the enforcement team led by Mr Maduekwe completed the demolition of structures erected on a canal.

The team also brought down an ongoing one-story building within the premises for lack of approval and posing a threat to lives and property in the neighbourhood.

Mr Maduekwe summoned the structure owner, who had been at large, to defend his actions, insisting that he must face the law and bear the cost of enforcement.

“Somebody built on top of a canal, we marked it, and he continued, if we allow it to stand, flood will overrun the area, and that will be a disaster,” he said.

Mr Maduekwe said the state government had commenced operation zero tolerance for shanties in Trans Nkisi and would not spare any violator no matter their status.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said the shop owners were given early notices to evacuate their wares and leave the premises, but they had repeatedly ignored the order.

He said the operation was neither selective nor personal, adding that the claim that the physical planning board invaded or encroached on the premises of a national media house was untrue.

“We started our zero tolerance for shanties last week even though we faced resistance; we are in Trans Nkisi again because it is a government prime land and we are continuing from where we stopped.

READ ALSO: Four killed in Kano during building demolition

“Anambra State Physical Planning Board Law, no.9, 2013 requires that builders must come for an approval, the reason is to determine if the land belongs to him, if the building is consistent with the scheme and its structural integrity.

“We did not enter the premises of NTA; we are moving to clear every shanty that has been marked in this layout; we are not selective. It is not personal,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

