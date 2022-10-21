The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed Sheriff Oborevwori as the governorship candidate of the PDP in Delta State’s 2023 election.

Delivering judgement in an appeal filed by David Edevbie challenging Mr Oborevwori’s candidacy, a five-member panel of the apex court led by Amina Augie held that there was no merit in the suit.

In the lead judgement delivered by Tijjani Abubakar, the Supreme Court upheld the legal reasoning of the Court of Appeal that the suit ought not to have been commenced by originating summons.

Mr Abubakar said issues bordering on serious allegations of fraud cannot be commenced by originating summons “as mere affidavits are not enough to address the issues.”

“Sundry allegations of fraud” by Mr Edevbie against Mr Oborevwori required calling of witnesses and oral testimony, Mr Abubakar said.

“I find no merit in this appeal and it is hereby dismissed. The decision of the Court of Appeal delivered on 29 August is hereby affirmed,” the Supreme Court held.

The apex court held that the Federal High Court erred when it nullified Mr Oborevwori’s nomination as PDP’s candidate for next year’s governorship election in Delta State.

Background

David Edevbie, a former Commissioner of Finance in the former Governor James Ibori administration was locked in a battle with Sherrif Oborevwori, Delta State House of Assembly speaker over PDP’s governorship ticket for the state’s governorship election in 2023.

Mr Edevbie is alleging inconsistencies in the names on the academic certificates submitted by Mr Oborevwori to INEC.

According to Mr Edevbie, Mr Oborevwori used the names: Oborevwori, Sheriff, Francis and Orohwedor interchangeably in his certificates submitted to INEC in violation of the Nigerian constitution and the Electoral Act.

He contended that Mr Oborevwori was not eligible to participate in the primary election on the grounds of the alleged discrepancies in his academic qualifications.

The Federal High Court in Abuja in July nullified Mr Oborevwori’s candidacy while the Court of Appeal in Abuja restored his victory at the PDP primary.

Delivering judgement in the suit Taiwo Taiwo, the judge at the Federal High Court held that Mr Edevbie’s suit was meritorious as Mr Oborevwori failed to provide contrary evidence to contradict the claims in the suit.

But, Mr Taiwo, held that it was premature to declare Mr Edevbie as the candidate of the party since no nomination has been officially made to INEC.

The judge also did not declare a fresh primary election to be conducted, saying he did not want to preempt the decision of the party.

However, the Court of Appeal voided and set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court which had, on 7 July 2022, nullified Mr Oborevwori’s nomination on grounds of certificate forgery and perjury.

Peter Ige who led the Court of Appeal three-member panel held that Mr Taiwo’s judgment, which upheld certificate forgery against the Speaker, was a miscarriage of justice because the criminal allegations were not established as required by law.

Mt Ige held that claims against the Speaker were criminal in nature and must be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

The appellate court also held that Mr Edevbie, who filed the suit at the Federal High Court, ought to have approached the court via Writ of Summons to enable the resolution of disputes and not by originating summons where only affidavit evidence is required.

The judge said the allegations of certificate forgery and faking of documents against the Speaker were such that required witnesses from those who issued the certificates and the alleged fake documents.

The court, therefore, upheld the victory of the Speaker at the 25 May 25 primary election where he polled 590 votes to defeat Mr Edevbie who polled only 113 votes to come second.