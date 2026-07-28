Oando Plc has attributed the 27 June oil spill from its Azuzuama-1 flowline in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State to suspected third-party sabotage.

The company made this known in a statement by its General Manager, Corporate Communications, Alero Balogun, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mrs Balogun said the spill occurred along the company’s four-inch Azuzuama-1 flowline at the Azuzuama community.

She said Oando immediately activated its emergency response team to contain the spill in line with established response protocols and regulatory requirements.

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According to her, the company worked with the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, the Bayelsa State Ministry of Environment and representatives of the host community.

She said the collaboration facilitated the statutory Joint Investigation Visit as well as containment, repair and remediation efforts.

Mrs Balogun said an Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement test conducted on the affected section of the flowline during the technical investigation indicated evidence consistent with induced corrosion caused by third-party interference, commonly described as sabotage.

She said the finding was affirmed by the regulatory authorities that participated in the investigation.

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According to her, repairs to the damaged section of the flowline were completed on 19 July after stakeholders restored access to the site.

Mrs Balogun said environmental cleanup and remediation activities were ongoing in line with applicable environmental standards and regulatory requirements.

She reaffirmed Oando’s commitment to safe and responsible operations, environmental protection and continued collaboration with regulators and host communities, and added that the company would ensure the timely completion of remediation activities while maintaining the integrity of its operations.

(NAN)