The police in Edo State, Nigeria’s South-south, said they have arrested a woman, Abigail Oluwarotimi, in the state for alleged violent assault on a 15-year-old boy who worked for her as a house help.

The police gave the victim’s name as Jude Joseph.

According to a post on X on Monday, the police said Ms Oluwarotimi, 31, used a hot metal object to inflict burns on the boy’s lap and genitals. The police uploaded on X photos of the victim, with close-up shots of the injuries. They also uploaded a picture of the suspect to the microblogging platform.

The woman, according to the police, claimed she took action against the house help because he had been molesting her children.

Operatives from the Uromi Police Division arrested her.

“Miffed by this development, the Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Umoru Ozigi, has ordered the transfer of the case to the State CID for thorough investigation,” the police statement stated.

According to Nigeria’s Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015, Ms Oluwarotimi could be jailed for five years if she is prosecuted and convicted for the alleged crime.

Section 2 (1) of the Act says, “A person who willfully causes or inflicts physical injuries on another person by means of any weapon, substance or object, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding 5 years or a fine not exceeding N100,000.00 or both.”

