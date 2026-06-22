Through Pastor Wilfred, something eternal was formed within me. We built a strong intercessory team with two other pastors and prayed fervently for our lives, churches, and city. We fasted, ate, travelled, and wept together. When I met my wife, he was the first person I told. We prayed about it, and he kept vigils concerning my life and destiny. He is one of the most gentle and deeply caring men I have ever known. His life is a reminder that love for people is not weakness, it is strength refined through sacrifice.

There are two gracious and compassionate RCCG leaders I met who literally transformed my life. You may not fully understand what I am about to share, but stay with me, grab your popcorn and a cold drink, as I walk you through this story. In the summer of 2006, I was admitted into the prestigious Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen for an MBA programme. I had no one to connect with in Aberdeen, Scotland. I had an uncle in England who I had contacted earlier for assistance with temporary accommodation.

I do not blame him; I now understand better. At that time, however, he avoided my request rather subtly. I was deeply upset. We bore the same last name. Only after I had lived in Europe for a couple of years did I begin to appreciate the weight and responsibility of hosting others. But that is another story.

I eventually called a friend in the United States to share my situation. My need was simple but urgent: I required someone who could give me a few days or weeks of a soft landing in Scotland. I had no money. All I could gather was £200, so searching for accommodation was not even realistic. My friend mentioned that he knew an older RCCG pastor in Aberdeen and offered to speak with him on my behalf. Pastor Wilfred is a Zimbabwean by origin and a certified chartered accountant with a top UK firm at that time. He agreed to host me temporarily until I found my footing. That was nothing short of a miracle.

I arrived at the Aberdeen bus station after a long, exhausting journey, cold and weary in the biting Scottish weather. A few minutes later, Pastor Wilfred arrived in his seven-seater car. We embraced and exchanged pleasantries, even though he had never met me before. That moment marked not just my arrival in Scotland but my encounter with destiny, and, in many ways, the awakening of my call to ministry. I had encountered kind people before, but this man redefined kindness in a way I had never experienced.

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His life demonstrated something profound: that love is not merely spoken, it is lived, expressed, and extended sacrificially. True care for people goes beyond convenience, it reaches into discomfort and gives anyway, reflecting the very heart of Christ.

On two occasions when I could not pay my rent, Pastor Wilfred reached out to Pastor Chris Gbenle, who issued a cheque in my name, and the need was met without hesitation. Pastor Chris, a trained medical doctor who left his profession to serve God, built a community of strong leaders and workers. He mentored Pastor Wilfred and modelled Christ to us in ways that were deeply transformative, humble, compassionate, intellectually sound, and unwaveringly committed to truth.

He drove me to school and picked me up regularly. He handed me his personal cell phone to use for days. He bought my bus tickets. He and his wife firmly instructed me never to buy food or groceries for their home. When I could no longer contain my discomfort with receiving so much, I brought groceries one day in violation of their instruction; they were genuinely upset with me, so I stopped. Now here is the deeper layer of this story.

Pastor Wilfred had been sent out by Pastor Chris Gbenle, our father in the Lord. I will return to his story shortly. At the time, the main RCCG parish in Aberdeen was the largest in Scotland. There was a decision to plant new parishes to serve other communities, and Fraserburgh was selected. Pastor Wilfred was sent to pioneer the work there. Consider this: he and his wife began with one or two people in one of the hardest places imaginable to plant a church. They had no keyboardist.

So Pastor Wilfred bought a keyboard and began to pray for God to send him a keyboardist. Interestingly, I never told my friend in America who connected us that I could play the keyboard. Everything Pastor Wilfred did was from a pure heart, without hidden motives or expectations. A few days into my stay, I noticed the keyboard and began to play. He was stunned. “Brother Ayo, you play the keyboard?” he asked. “Yes, sir,” I replied. He then shared how they had been praying for a keyboardist. That was how I became a keyboardist under his leadership, alongside serving in various ministerial roles as required in a new church.

Pastor Wilfred accommodated me for six months. He and his wife planned and sponsored my MBA graduation. Even after I moved out following my marriage, they continued to visit, bring gifts, and pray with us. On two occasions when I could not pay my rent, Pastor Wilfred reached out to Pastor Chris Gbenle, who issued a cheque in my name, and the need was met without hesitation. Pastor Chris, a trained medical doctor who left his profession to serve God, built a community of strong leaders and workers. He mentored Pastor Wilfred and modelled Christ to us in ways that were deeply transformative, humble, compassionate, intellectually sound, and unwaveringly committed to truth.

Through Pastor Wilfred, something eternal was formed within me. We built a strong intercessory team with two other pastors and prayed fervently for our lives, churches, and city. We fasted, ate, travelled, and wept together. When I met my wife, he was the first person I told. We prayed about it, and he kept vigils concerning my life and destiny. He is one of the most gentle and deeply caring men I have ever known. His life is a reminder that love for people is not weakness, it is strength refined through sacrifice. To truly care for people is to invest in them, stand with them, and remain present in both their struggles and victories.

For over 20 years now, Pastor Wilfred and I have maintained a strong bond. He continues to check on my family and ministry. On a recent trip to Zimbabwe, he told me he spent the entire flight reading one of my books. He said, “Pastor Ayo, I always knew God had something great for you. My joy knows no bounds seeing you step into it.”

Every Sunday morning, without fail for three years, he would arrive at our house to pick us up. He never missed a day. His love broke me in the most beautiful way. When it was time to leave Scotland, I wept. It felt as though a part of my life was being torn away. Yet, it was this same man of God who encouraged me to step into greater things. Sitting at his dining table one day, he told me, “My brother, this city is smaller than you, and I will not hold you back from what God has ahead.” I fought back tears.

For over 20 years now, Pastor Wilfred and I have maintained a strong bond. He continues to check on my family and ministry. On a recent trip to Zimbabwe, he told me he spent the entire flight reading one of my books. He said, “Pastor Ayo, I always knew God had something great for you. My joy knows no bounds seeing you step into it.”

I did not betray him. I have never spoken against him. The love he showed me planted a seed that has never died. That is the enduring power of genuine love. God connected me to him for mentorship, and he poured himself into that assignment faithfully. Even now, we remain in close touch. His wife and mine are also connected. Pastor Wilfred still pastors the same RCCG parish he has led since 2006, faithfully serving in one of the toughest mission fields in Europe, Fraserburgh. It is not easy. I was there. Sometimes it felt impossible to gather even ten people, yet he would labour in prayer and preparation, even if only one person showed up.

What a man. What an example of steadfastness, devotion, and unwavering commitment to the gospel and to people. Pastor Chris Gbenle continues to provide leadership and has raised countless leaders over the years. I honour and love them deeply, with every part of my heart.

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through [email protected]. You can connect with him on: YouTube: @VoiceoftheWatchmen, TikTok: @drayoakerele, Instagram: @drayoakerele, Facebook: @Ayo Akerele