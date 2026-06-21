A 25-year-old woman has committed suicide in Anambra State over a breakup with her boyfriend after allegedly aborting three pregnancies with him.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, said in a statement on Saturday that the incident occurred on Thursday in Onitsha, the state’s commercial hub.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the unnamed woman was found dead on Thursday under unknown circumstances.

“A note suspected to be a suicide message was also recovered at the scene with a disturbing narrative of relationship break up after having three abortions for an unidentified man named Chigozie,” he said.

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He said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Awka for “a thorough and discreet investigation.”

Mr Orutugu said the development underscores the need for stronger parental guidance, moral upbringing, and emotional support systems for young people.

The commissioner emphasised that parents and guardians must take a more active role in the lives of their children and wards by paying closer attention to their emotional well-being, social interactions, and behavioural changes.

“The Anambra State Police Command remains committed to protecting lives and property while working with relevant stakeholders to address emerging social concerns affecting public safety and societal well-being,” he said.

The police chief urged community leaders, educational institutions, faith-based organisations, and civil society groups to intensify advocacy and mentorship programmes to promote positive values, resilience, and responsible living among youth.

He expressed deep concern over the increasing level of decadence and other disturbing incidents being recorded in society, describing the trend as “worrisome.”