Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola and renowned cleric Paul Enenche have been named among 10 “Models of Exemplary Fatherhood” in Nigeria.

The Men of Valour, a Christian group based at the All Christian Gospel Centre, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, announced the list in a statement on Sunday, 21 June, to mark the 2026 Father’s Day celebration.

Mr Otedola, chairman of First HoldCo Plc, tops the list, followed by Mr Enenche.

The group commended the businessman for “fiercely championing his daughters’ unconventional paths in the creative arts (such as DJ Cuppy and Temi) rather than enforcing corporate compliance, while openly calling them his ‘greatest investments’.”

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Pastor Paul Enenche, Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre and a medical doctor, was celebrated for a “highly stable, exemplary marriage and family life, actively raising four children in public ministry while providing massive spiritual and academic mentorship to millions of Nigerian youths.”

The list spans various spheres of life, including faith, public service, law, diplomacy, business, corporate leadership, and sports.

The statement was signed by Effiong Usanga, a deacon and the group’s secretary, who noted that the initiative was conceived at an extraordinary general meeting in February. The objective is to honour Nigerian men whose lives and commitment to fatherhood serve as inspiration.

“This is the maiden edition; we will be doing this every year,” Mr Usanga told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday evening. “It is our modest contribution to the well-being of the family and society.”

“The focus is not so much about religion; it is about inspirational leadership and commitment to family values. We are sending a subtle message to let Nigerian fathers know that people are seeing their good deeds,” he added.

Other names on the list:

Victor Ikpeba: A legendary former Super Eagles forward and the 1997 African Footballer of the Year. He is recognised for navigating intense personal and family loss to remain a steadfast, present, and loving single father to his daughters.

Magnus Chukwuekezie: A regional head at Keystone Bank and founder of Everyday Foods, a polio survivor, whose inspiring life, autobiography, and dedication serve as a masterclass in resilience.

Augustine Ukpong: An engineer, former general manager of projects at Oilserv Limited, and Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers. He is a multi-sector patriarch who balances major national gas infrastructure deliveries with a deep dedication to family, agricultural support, and youth mentorship.

Rear Admiral Kohath Gyelpanyi Levi (Retd): Former Managing Director/CEO of Naval Engineering Services Limited and former Chief of Naval Engineering. A highly disciplined military patriarch from Adamawa State, he balanced high-level leadership in maritime defence with extensive grassroots community development and healthcare advocacy.

Ini Ememobong: National Publicity Secretary of the PDP and former Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State. A principled political strategist and lawyer, he is celebrated for choosing ideological integrity over political convenience, balancing national leadership with a stable marriage of over 15 years, active parenting, and community development.

Innocent Eventus: The CEO of Meneke Waters. Well-known in Nigeria’s South-south region, he overcame daunting life challenges to become a successful entrepreneur, maintaining an inspiring dedication to his wife and children.

Obinna Anyaoha: A prominent textile dealer in Nigeria’s South-east and South-south, recognised for successfully guiding his wife and children into the textile business.

Mike Ekrigwe: A Bishop at Fountain of Life Christian Assembly and Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Sapele Local Government Area, Delta State. He is a respected cleric who balances over 23 years of institutional church administration with community building, youth mentorship, and moral direction.