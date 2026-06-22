Suspected terrorists have attacked Tsamiya town in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State, burning a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) checkpoint, torching houses and abducting a resident.

The attack, which occurred late Saturday, highlights the persistent security challenges facing parts of Kebbi State despite recent security operations targeting armed groups in border communities.

Residents said the attackers invaded the town and unleashed violence that left properties destroyed and residents fleeing for safety.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the Kebbi State Police Command said the assailants set fire to a makeshift NSCDC checkpoint, a local brothel and a residential building belonging to one Sule Mai Goge.

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The police also confirmed that a resident, identified as Yusuf Bazamfare, was kidnapped during the attack.

“The assailants invaded the area, fired sporadically, and set ablaze a makeshift checkpoint belonging to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), a local brothel, and the residence of one Sule Mai Goge. One Alhaji Yusuf Bazamfare was also kidnapped during the incident,” the police spokesperson, Bashir Usman, said in a statement.

Mr Usman said the Commissioner of Police ordered the immediate deployment of additional security personnel to the area following reports of the attack.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police immediately directed the deployment of additional security forces to secure lives and property,” he said.

He added that investigations had commenced while efforts were underway to rescue the abducted victim and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

The latest incident comes amid growing concerns over insecurity in parts of Kebbi State, particularly communities located near forests and border areas where armed groups have repeatedly launched attacks on villages, travellers and security formations.

A security alert obtained by PREMIUM TIMES indicated that the attackers also set several civilian homes ablaze, causing extensive property damage and triggering panic among residents.

The alert noted that the destruction of security infrastructure and civilian property could worsen fears of further attacks and displacement in the area.

Security agencies are expected to conduct additional assessments and clearance operations as efforts continue to restore normalcy.

The police urged residents of Tsamiya and neighbouring communities to remain calm, vigilant and cooperate with security operatives by providing useful information that could aid ongoing investigations.