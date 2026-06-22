Cape Verde continued their historic FIFA World Cup journey with another remarkable performance, holding two-time champions Uruguay to a thrilling 2-2 draw in a dramatic Group H encounter.

The African debutants showed courage, discipline, and attacking quality as they secured another valuable point against one of football’s traditional powerhouses, keeping their hopes of progressing alive. Cape Verde shocked Uruguay early in the contest when Kevin Pina scored their first-ever World Cup goal with a stunning free-kick, sending their supporters into celebration. Pina’s long-range effort gave the Blue Sharks a dream start, but Uruguay responded strongly, looking to reassert their dominance against the tournament newcomers.

The South Americans turned the match around before half-time, with Maximiliano Araújo equalising before Agustín Canobbio completed the comeback to put Uruguay ahead.

Despite trailing, Cape Verde refused to surrender and returned from the break with renewed confidence, pressing Uruguay and creating dangerous opportunities. Their persistence was rewarded when substitute Hélio Varela capitalised on a defensive mistake to score the equaliser, securing a famous draw for the island nation.

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The result means Cape Verde have now produced two outstanding displays on their World Cup debut, following their goalless draw against European giants Spain. For Uruguay, managed by experienced coach Marcelo Bielsa, the result was a setback in their bid to make a deep tournament run, increasing the pressure to qualify.

Cape Verde’s players celebrated a night that will be remembered as one of the greatest moments in their football history as the small Atlantic nation continues to inspire. The Blue Sharks will now focus on their final group match against Saudi Arabia, where another positive result could strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout stage.

Uruguay, meanwhile, must prepare for a crucial final group fixture against Spain as they fight to keep their World Cup ambitions alive. Cape Verde’s fearless performances have transformed them from tournament outsiders into one of the competition’s biggest stories, proving that determination can challenge football’s established giants.