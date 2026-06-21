The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has warned members of the public against spreading or relying on false information regarding its ongoing recruitment exercise.

In a public notice signed by Okeh Juliet, head of press and public relations for the Secretary to the Board, the CDCFIB said that false information about the recruitment exercise was being circulated across various channels, particularly on social media platforms.

The Board said the misleading messages could create confusion and undermine the aspirations of genuine applicants seeking opportunities through the recruitment process.

“The public is advised to exercise caution and verify all information online. Misleading messages concerning the ongoing recruitment exercise are disruptive and capable of undermining the aspirations of genuine applicants,” the notice stated.

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CDCFIB warned that it would take necessary measures to identify and prosecute individuals or groups responsible for creating and disseminating false information about the exercise.

According to the Board, the spread of unauthorised and misleading information constitutes a criminal offence punishable under existing laws.

“The Board is taking all necessary steps to identify and prosecute individuals or groups responsible for creating and disseminating false information,” it said.

It added that, “The spread of unauthorised and misleading information is a criminal offence. Offenders will be brought to book and sanctioned in accordance with extant laws.”

The Board described the notice as a final warning to social media users and account holders who spread false claims about the recruitment exercise.

It also noted that it is collaborating with relevant security and law enforcement agencies to monitor and address cases of misinformation.

“This serves as a final warning to all social media users and account holders involved in propagating falsehoods relating to the ongoing recruitment exercise,” the Board noted.

Applicants and stakeholders were advised to rely only on the Board’s official recruitment portal and verified communication channels for updates regarding the exercise.

“Applicants and stakeholders are strongly advised to rely ONLY on the official CDCFIB recruitment portal and verified Board communication channels for authentic updates,” the notice added.

The Board also appealed to members of the public to report suspicious content and refrain from sharing unverified information.