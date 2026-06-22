Egypt produced a spirited second-half performance to defeat New Zealand 3-1 in a crucial Group G match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, boosting their chances of reaching the knockout stage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match was played at BC Place Stadium, Vancouver, Canada, on Monday.

The encounter began at a high tempo, with both teams aware of the importance of securing maximum points.

New Zealand made the brighter start and stunned the Egyptians in the 15th minute when defender Finn Surman powered home a header from a well-delivered corner kick to give his side an early lead.

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The goal lifted New Zealand’s confidence as they pressed aggressively and denied Egypt space in midfield.

The Egyptians struggled to find their rhythm in the opening half, with their attacking players closely marked by the New Zealand defence.

In spite of falling behind, Egypt remained patient and gradually grew into the game.

Led by captain Mohamed Salah, the North Africans enjoyed more possession and began creating openings through the wings.

Their improved movement and passing forced New Zealand to spend long periods defending.

The pressure finally paid off in the 59th minute when Ziko restored parity. The forward met a precise cross from Mohamed Hany and guided his header beyond the goalkeeper to make it 1-1.

The equaliser completely changed the momentum of the match.

Egypt became more confident on the ball and pushed forward in search of a second goal, while New Zealand found it increasingly difficult to contain the waves of attacks.

Just eight minutes later, Egypt completed the turnaround through their talisman, Salah.

The former Liverpool star showed his class inside the penalty area, finishing calmly after a swift attacking move to give Egypt a 2-1 advantage in the 67th minute.

With the lead secured, Egypt continued to dominate possession and looked the more dangerous side whenever they attacked.

Their midfield controlled the pace of the game, preventing New Zealand from launching any meaningful response.

The decisive moment arrived in the 82nd minute when Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet” rose highest to head home from a corner kick delivered by Salah.

The goal extended Egypt’s lead to 3-1 and effectively ended New Zealand’s hopes of a comeback.

Egypt’s victory was built on their strong response after conceding early.

While New Zealand impressed in the first half with their organisation and discipline, they struggled to maintain the same intensity after the break as Egypt increased the pressure.

Salah once again demonstrated why he remains one of Africa’s most influential players.

Beyond scoring a goal, he also provided an assist and constantly troubled the New Zealand defence with his movement, creativity and leadership.

The result moved Egypt into a stronger position in Group G ahead of their final group-stage match, while New Zealand were left needing a positive result in their next outing to keep their hopes of progressing alive.

Egypt finished the match as deserved winners after a dominant second-half display.

They turned an early setback into a convincing victory that could prove crucial in their quest for a place in the Round of 32.

NAN