The police in Rivers State have said 18 people were severely injured in a gas explosion which occurred in the Oroazi community in Port Harcourt.
The incident occurred Sunday evening at a gas refilling shop, causing significant damage to nearby buildings.
The latest explosion follows a series of gas and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) incidents recorded in the state since 2024.
Grace Iringe-Koko, the police spokesperson in Rivers, confirmed the incident during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday.
|
“Yes, I can confirm that the explosion was caused by a welder repairing a refrigerator.
“The technician was using a gas cylinder to weld while simultaneously trying to refill gas on the refrigerator, which led to the explosion.
, “No fewer than 18 persons, including the technician, sustained injuries, but fortunately, no lives were lost,” she added.
Mrs Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, stated that those injured suffered varying degrees of burns and were promptly evacuated to the hospital, where they are receiving treatment.
She also confirmed that the police had launched a full investigation into the incident and would share their findings with the public.
READ ALSO; NDLEA arrests ex-convict, recovers 316,800 bottles of codeine
A witness, identified as Tamuno, described the incident as devastating. He said the victims included a pregnant woman, four children, and a couple.
“The explosion triggered a chain reaction with other gas cylinders in the shop also exploding.
“Most of the victims were residents and passers-by who unfortunately happened to be near the shop at the time,” he said.
He added that many of the victims were rushed to the Rivers State Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt and expressed hope for their survival.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999