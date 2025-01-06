Amidst the rift between Burna Boy and Cubana Chief Priest, which began on Friday, Davido appears to have been embroiled in another brewing scandal after an 11-year-old girl, identified as Anuoluwapo Adeleke, claiming to be his oldest daughter, shared a now-viral appreciation video on Sunday night.

Netizens have expressed surprise that the 11-year-old’s video release coincides with the current paternity scandal involving Davido’s close associate, Cubana Chief Priest, and the appearance of a man who claimed to be his brother whom Burna Boy reportedly gifted $30,000.

Then, the emergence of a Kenyan lady, Hellen, who claimed to have borne a son for the Cubana Chief Priest and was allegedly abandoned by him, has also captured Nigerians’ interest. Hellen, who posted an emotional video detailing her dire living conditions, has been offered accommodation and a job by Burna Boy.

Meanwhile, Davido’s known daughters are Imade and Hailey. Davido welcomed his first daughter, Imade, with Sophie Momodu in May 2015 and his second, Hailey, with Amanda, an American, in May 2017.

However, PREMIUM TIMES checks on Anu’s Instagram page showed that the 11-year-old identifies as Davido’s oldest daughter, further sparking controversies among social media users.

Controversial reappearance

On Sunday, Anu shared a video expressing her heartfelt gratitude to Nigerians for their birthday wishes and support.

Her post read, “I’m doing well in school. I am the head girl at the same school Dr Kemi enrolled me in 2019. Though we miss her and lost touch, we hope to reconnect soon, but she no longer lives in Nigeria. My report card was excellent last term. My hobbies are singing, reading, and modelling different fashions for girls. My mom and grandmom supervise all my activities.”

However, Prince Ajudua, Davido’s former lawyer, quickly dismissed Anu’s claims.

Mr Ajidua wrote, “Which Davido, please? After DNA tests at not one but two reputable clinics (one which Dr. Deji insisted your family choose for peace of mind) years ago, you are still doing this. Why I’m never moved to comment publicly, but this is extremely unfair to both the Adeleke’s and the child. Please give it a rest. Once again, I wish you and your family the best”.

Backstory

Anu made headlines for the first time in March 2017. Her mother, Ayotomide Labinjo, a then 26-year-old lady based in Ibadan, alleged that Davido impregnated her after they slept together twice when the singer was in Ibadan in 2013. Davido denied the allegations.

This development came a few days after Davido confirmed that he was expecting a second child with Amanda Mandy, an American with African parentage.

Ms Labinjo, who granted a well-publicised interview with The Punch then, claimed she met Davido at an Ibadan nightclub in February 2013.

She claimed that they had sexual intercourse in his hotel room on the night in question, and a repeat ensued a month later when Davido visited Ibadan for another event.

Ms Labinjo said they had a good rapport until March 2013, when she informed him of her pregnancy. A DNA test, which was purportedly carried out at Clina-Lancet Laboratories in Victoria Island, Lagos, showed that Davido was not the biological father of the child. But Ms Labinjo said the results were incorrect.

