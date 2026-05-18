The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, has been affirmed as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Kano North Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he emerged through affirmation, which took place at Bichi, the Bichi Local Government Area (LGA) headquarters on Monday.

NAN also reports that in attendance were thousands of party members from the district’s 13 LGAs, as well as officials from the APC national headquarters.

Also in attendance were representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

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NAN further reports that at exactly 2:20 p.m., the chairman of the APC Electoral Committee for the Kano North Senatorial Primary Election, Shehu Direba, called on members to affirm Mr Jibrin’s candidature.

The crowd unanimously responded yes.

The chairman of the APC National Assembly Primary Elections Committee for Kano State, Musa Yahaya, similarly sought and received the endorsement of party members for Mr Jibrin’s candidature for the 16 January National Assembly election.

The leader of the INEC monitoring team, Abdulrahman Haruna, expressed satisfaction with the exercise’s peaceful and orderly conduct.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, represented by his deputy, Murtala Garo, commended the process and expressed confidence that Kano North would vote overwhelmingly for President Bola Tinubu, Governor Yusuf, Mr Jibrin and other APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

“We are happy. Kano North is for APC at all times.

“We are one family in APC. Insha Allah, before noon on election day, Sen. Barau will secure his seat, while President Tinubu and all our candidates will emerge victorious,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Jibrin thanked party members for their support and pledged continued effective representation.

He also expressed appreciation to Mr Tinubu for his leadership of the APC and the nation, and commended Mr Yusuf for his efforts to reposition Kano State.

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“Let us not waver in our support for Mr President. President Tinubu means well for northern Nigeria and is doing extremely well for us.

“Let us come out en masse and vote for the APC at all levels,” he said.

(NAN)