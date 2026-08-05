Some people pass through life leaving footprints. Others leave enduring legacies. As family, friends, associates, former colleagues of Nigerian Breweries Plc and distinguished members of Nigeria’s marketing community gather in Lagos on 8 August to celebrate Tony Agenmonmen on his 70th birthday, they are honouring a man whose life has been defined by excellence, integrity, friendship and a solid commitment to the advancement of the marketing profession.

Seventy is a significant milestone. It is an age that invites reflection on a journey of purpose, achievement and service. For Tony, it is also a celebration of a life devoted to building brands, nurturing people, promoting professional excellence and forging relationships that have stood the test of time.

Tony Agenmonmen belongs to that rare generation of marketing professionals who have experienced virtually every aspect of the profession. His distinguished career at Nigerian Breweries Plc, spanning more than three decades, saw him grow through the ranks, acquiring a deep understanding of consumer behaviour, brand management, strategic marketing and corporate leadership. His years at one of Nigeria’s foremost corporate institutions equipped him with an uncommon depth of knowledge and practical experience that continues to command respect across the business community.

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Those who worked with him at Nigerian Breweries remember not only his competence but also his calm disposition, analytical mind and critical thinking ability to inspire confidence. Marketing, for Tony, has never been merely about selling products. It has always been about understanding people, creating value, building trust and sustaining relationships. These principles became the hallmark of his career and remain the foundation of his work today.

Retirement at the age of 60 did not mark the end of his professional journey. Rather, it ushered in another productive chapter. Leveraging decades of practical experience, Tony reinvented himself as a respected marketing strategist and consultant whose counsel is sought by organisations and business leaders across different sectors. His passion for the profession has remained undiminished, proving that true professionals never really retire; they simply find new ways to contribute.

Perhaps one of his most visible contributions to the marketing profession is the annual Nigeria Marketing Awards, a prestigious event that has become one of the industry’s most anticipated gatherings. Through this initiative, Tony has created a platform that celebrates excellence, innovation and professionalism. The awards have inspired healthy competition, recognised outstanding achievements and encouraged younger practitioners to aspire to higher standards.

Tony’s influence extended far beyond the corporate boardroom. As President of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), he brought vision, innovation and exceptional leadership to the Institute during his two-term tenure spanning four years. At a critical period in the evolution of Nigeria’s marketing profession, he inspired members with fresh ideas, strengthened the Institute’s profile and championed initiatives that enhanced professionalism, ethical standards and continuing education.

Under his stewardship, the NIMN became more vibrant, more visible and more relevant to practitioners and stakeholders alike. His inclusive leadership style and strategic thinking earned him the admiration of colleagues across the country. His presidency remains one of distinguished service, leaving a lasting legacy that continues to shape the Institute and inspire future leaders of the marketing profession.

In celebrating others, Tony has strengthened the profession he loves. He understands that industries flourish when excellence is recognised and when outstanding performance becomes worthy of emulation. His commitment to honouring excellence has enriched Nigeria’s marketing ecosystem and contributed significantly to its continued growth.

Yet, beyond the impressive credentials and professional accomplishments lies the man many of us know personally – a dependable friend, loving husband, caring father, trusted adviser, compassionate mentor and true gentleman.

For me, Tony is much more than an accomplished marketing professional. He is a close friend and associate, but even more importantly, he has always been like an elder brother. Over the years, he has been one of the strongest supporters of my career and professional calling. His encouragement, wise counsel and unshakeable confidence in my abilities have provided invaluable support during different phases of my professional journey.

We have collaborated on several projects, sharing ideas, challenging each other intellectually and working together in pursuit of excellence. Every engagement has reinforced my admiration for his professionalism, discipline, work ethic, and remarkable ability to see opportunities where others often see limitations. Working alongside Tony has always been an enriching experience because he brings not only knowledge but also wisdom, patience and perspective.

Our friendship extends beyond professional engagements. We share more than common interests; we share common roots. Coming from the same linguistic background of Edo State has created an even stronger bond founded on shared values, mutual respect and cultural affinity. That connection has blossomed into a friendship that has endured through the years and become part of our respective family histories.

Our families know one another well. My wife enjoys a warm relationship with Tony’s family, just as she does with his younger brother, Julius, whose own family has long-standing ties with ours. These relationships illustrate something Tony has always cherished – that genuine friendships should transcend business and become enduring family connections built on trust, loyalty and mutual affection.

One of Tony’s greatest qualities is his humility. Despite his outstanding achievements and his respected position within Nigeria’s marketing profession, he remains remarkably approachable. He treats everyone with dignity and respect, regardless of status or position. He is generous with his time, open in sharing his knowledge and always willing to encourage younger professionals finding their feet in a highly competitive industry.

His leadership has never been loud or flamboyant. Instead, it has been quiet, thoughtful and deeply effective. He influences through character rather than position, through wisdom rather than authority and through example rather than mere words. These are qualities that have earned him admiration across generations of marketing practitioners.

Integrity has also defined Tony’s life. In both business and personal relationships, he has consistently demonstrated honesty, fairness and dependability. His reputation has been built not simply on competence but on character. In an age when reputations can easily be compromised, Tony remains a shining example of professionalism anchored in ethical values.

For younger professionals entering the marketing industry today, his life offers enduring lessons. It teaches that success requires hard work and continuous learning; that leadership demands humility and service; that relationships are invaluable assets; and that true greatness is measured not merely by personal accomplishments but by the number of lives positively influenced.

As we celebrate Tony Agenmonmen on his 70th birthday on 8 August, we celebrate not only an accomplished marketing strategist but also an exceptional human being whose generosity and kindness have touched countless lives.

On behalf of my family and all whose lives you have enriched, I extend heartfelt congratulations on this remarkable milestone. Thank you for your friendship and goodwill; your encouragement, your mentorship and your steadfast support over the years. Thank you for believing in people and for investing your time, wisdom and energy in helping others succeed.

Your legacy is firmly established – not only in the brands you helped build or the professionals you have mentored, but in the countless friendships you have nurtured and the values you continue to uphold.

May the years ahead bring you continued good health, divine favour, peace of mind and abundant joy. May you continue to enjoy the love of your family, the admiration of your friends and the respect of your professional colleagues. May your wealth of experience continue to inspire future generations of marketers, business leaders and young professionals across Nigeria and beyond.

Happy 70th birthday, dear Oga Tony.

Ehi Braimah is a public relations specialist, marketing strategist and publisher/editor-in-chief of Naija Times and Lagos Post. He is a strong advocate for African prosperity and can be reached through: [email protected].

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