The Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Nasir Yahaya-Daura, has emerged the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Daura Senatorial Zone.

The result was announced in Daura on Monday after collation by Yakubu Maccido, the party’s representative from the APC national headquarters, Abuja.

According to Mr Maccido, Yahaya-Daura polled 78,394 votes to defeat his opponent, Ahmed Kabir, who secured 2,274 votes.

Mr Maccido declared Yahaya-Daura as the party’s candidate for the Daura Senatorial District in the 2027 National Assembly elections, describing the exercise as peaceful and transparent.

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He commended party members for their decorum and orderly conduct, saying the process reflected the APC’s commitment to internal democracy in the state.

Speaking after his declaration, Mr Yahaya-Daura thanked the party leaders, delegates, and party members for the confidence reposed in him.

He pledged to justify the mandate by ensuring effective representation and promoting policies that would improve the welfare of the people of the district.

The speaker also called on other aspirants and their supporters to unite and work together to ensure the APC’s success ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Similarly, two serving senators, Muntari Dandutse, representing Funtua Zone, and Abdul’aziz Musa-Yar’adua, representing Katsina Central, secured their return tickets through consensus.

(NAN)