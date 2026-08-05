Rabia Sa’id, a professor of physics at Bayero University, Kano (BUK), says her appointment to the United Nations Scientific Panel on the Effects of Nuclear War (2025–2027) is not new.

In a statement on her verified Facebook page, Mrs Sa’id said she was appointed by the United Nations Secretary-General to the 21-member scientific panel last December.

The appointment, established under UN General Assembly Resolution 79/238, places Mrs Sa’id among the world’s premier scientists evaluating existential global nuclear threats.

A PREMIUM TIMES report based on another by an online platform, BUK Media, on Monday, created a new buzz around the appointment.

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Following reactions on social media, Mrs Sa’id clarified that the reports do not represent a new appointment.

​”Inasmuch as I thank you for all your good wishes, it’s to be noted that this is not a new appointment. It is the same appointment that we celebrated last year when the UN Secretary-General announced the members of the UN Panel on the effects of nuclear war!” she stated.

“I believe someone just posted again, and it was reposted and went viral.”

​According to Mrs Sa’id, the panel has been on the assignment since its inauguration in December at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

She said that since the inauguration, the panel has conducted several virtual sessions and convened an in-person meeting in Vienna, Austria, in March.

She said the panel has scheduled additional sessions in Geneva, Switzerland, in September, as well as a series of regional stakeholder consultations.

​”Another meeting will be held in Geneva, Switzerland, in September and several other regional stakeholder meetings before the submission of the report to the UN General Assembly in 2027! Thank you for celebrating me again”, she added.

The panel’s findings are scheduled for presentation in 2027 to inform international policy on nuclear risk reduction, global security, and humanitarian protection.

About Rabia Sa’id

Mrs Sa’id was born in Wangara, Kano State. She earned her Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.), Master of Science (M.Sc.), and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees in Physics from Bayero University, Kano.

She later secured a Ford Foundation Fellowship to obtain an additional Master’s degree in Environment and Development from the University of Reading in the United Kingdom.

As one of the first two female lecturers at BUK’s Department of Physics, Mrs Sa’id shattered long-standing gender barriers, inspiring younger women across Nigeria to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Beyond her foundational contributions to atmospheric physics, space-weather physics, electronics, and particle physics, Mrs Sa’id is widely recognised for applying scientific solutions to real-world environmental challenges.

Accomplishments

The physicist developed eco-friendly fuel briquettes from carpentry waste to reduce rural reliance on firewood and combat deforestation in the region.

She also led pioneering, low-cost air-quality monitoring initiatives that combined ground-based sensor data with satellite observations to improve local climate tracking.

Observers say her appointment highlights Nigeria’s capacity to contribute high-level scientific expertise to international diplomacy and safety.

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