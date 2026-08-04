The management of Bayero University, Kano (BUK) has banned charging of electric vehicles on its campuses.

The university announced this on Tuesday through statement by its spokesperson, Lamara Garba.

It stated that the widespread charging of electric mobility has placed an enormous financial burden on the institution.

“The management has observed with concern the indiscriminate charging of privately owned electric motorcycles and other electric vehicles using the University’s electricity supply across its campuses.

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“This practice has contributed significantly to the sharp increase in the University’s electricity bills, thereby placing an enormous financial burden on the institution.

“At a time when the University is committed to the prudent management of its resources, the continued use of University electricity for charging private electric motorcycles is no longer sustainable”, Mr Garba said.

“Consequently, Management has banned, with immediate effect, the charging of electric motorcycles and other privately owned electric vehicles on all University campuses and premises,” the statement added.

The management warned the campus community regarding the new restriction

“Accordingly, all staff, students, commercial motorcycle operators and other users of electric motorcycles are hereby advised to desist from charging their motorcycles using the University’s electricity supply.

“The University stated that the ban will be strictly enforced, warning that offenders will face sanctions.

“Management expects full compliance with this directive. Any person found violating this ban will be liable to appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with the University’s rules and regulations.

“To ensure effective implementation of this directive, all Provosts, Deans, Directors, Heads of Department and Heads of Unit are hereby requested to monitor compliance within their respective areas of responsibility and promptly report any violations to the appropriate authorities. In addition, a University Monitoring Team will conduct regular patrols across all campuses to ensure strict compliance.”

Urging the cooperation of community members and visitors, the university reiterated the financial and operational necessity of the decision

“All affected persons are therefore urged to treat this directive with the seriousness it deserves and to cooperate with the University in its efforts to reduce energy costs and ensure the judicious use of its resources.”

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