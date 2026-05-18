The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released an updated list of 44 senatorial aspirants disqualified from participating in the party’s Senate primary elections, hours after publishing an earlier list containing 47 names.

The update list was attached to a statement signed by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, on Tuesday.

Although the party did not state reasons for the disqualifications or the revised list, it reflected several adjustments, including removals, additions and voluntary withdrawals by some aspirants.

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Among those removed in the updated list was a former senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, who represented Bayelsa East Senatorial District in the Senate from 2015 to 2023.

Also removed was Chimzobam Nnalue, an aspirant for the Anambra North Senatorial District.

In Nasarawa West, Ibrahim Bala was added to the updated list of disqualified aspirants, while Abdulkarim Kana was listed as having voluntarily withdrawn from the race.

The three Plateau State aspirants earlier included in the previous list were also removed from the updated version released by the party.

Similarly, Donald Daunemigita of Bayelsa West was listed as having voluntarily withdrawn his aspiration.

The APC, in the statement, “urged all stakeholders involved in the exercise to uphold transparency, orderliness and the integrity of the ongoing primary election process.”

The party is currently conducting nationwide phased primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections, beginning with the House of Representatives primary elections held on Saturday, 16 May, while the Senate primaries are being conducted today, Monday, 18 May.