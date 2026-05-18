Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, on Monday, emerged the candidate of the APC Imo West Senatorial District after polling 230,464 votes.

Williams Kayoda, the chairman and returning officer of the 2026 Imo APC National Assembly Primary Election Committee, declared the result at Orlu Local Government Area headquarters.

Mr Kayoda, a retired rear admiral, said Mr Uzodimma defeated former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, who garnered 1,098 votes at the party primary election held across 12 local government areas of the senatorial district.

He said, “I hereby formerly declare that Hope Uzodimma has satisfied all the requirements of the party constitution, the guidelines as well as the relevant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

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“Having scored the highest number of valid votes of 230,464 votes, he is hereby declared the winner of the APC Imo West Senatorial District Primary election.”

Mr Kayoda had also declared the incumbent senator, Patrick Ndubueze winner of the Imo North Senatorial District primary election after polling 108,862 votes to defeat Ifeanyi Ararume who scored 79 votes.

Earlier, Mr Uzodimma had expressed confidence in APC’s strength to emerge victorious in the 2027 general elections and described the primary election as “peaceful, transparent and widely accepted by party members across the state.

“You can see how committed the party members are and the loyalty they have shown since we started this primary.”

He said the APC had continued to grow stronger in the state, particularly at the grassroots. “It is a good thing. APC has come to stay in Imo,” the governor said.

The Oru East Local Government Chairman, Ikenna Adikibe, commended party members for what he described as “their maturity, discipline and orderly conduct throughout the exercise.”

Mr Adikibe said the process was devoid of violence, destruction or electoral crisis across the state.

“The exercise was peaceful. People conducted themselves appropriately and we thank God that there was no ugly incident reported anywhere.

“Overall, it was a successful outing,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a total of nine aspirants purchased nomination forms for the Senate primaries across the three senatorial districts of the state.