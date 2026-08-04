One of the houses in Kano State linked to former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, now lies deserted following its forfeiture to the federal government, but a hotel he also forfeited remains operational.

Judge Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court granted the forfeiture application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), holding that Mr Malami and others laying claim to the assets failed to prove they lawfully acquired them.

The seized properties, worth N180.4 billion, as estimated by PREMIUM TIMES, include hotels, a university, malls, corporate entities, residential houses, and other properties in Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, and Birnin Kebbi, the capital of Kebbi State, from where Mr Malami hails.

However, Mrs Abdulmalik released nine of the 57 assets the EFCC presented for final forfeiture.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The judge said the EFCC did not convincingly prove that they were illegitimately acquired.

EFCC instituted the forfeiture proceedings in January against the assets worth more than N212 billion, alleging Mr Malami acquired them with proceeds of unlawful activities while serving as AGF between 2015 and 2023.

Mr Malami and 14 others – including his family members, his university, hotels and corporate entities affected by the ruling – filed processes to challenge the interim order, maintaining that they acquired the assets legitimately.

The former minister’s family members who challenged the order were his sons, Abdulaziz and Abiru, and his wife, Asabe Bashir.

The challengers also include Rayhaan Bustan and Agro Allied Ltd, Mountain View Gold and Jewellery Ltd, Amasdul Oil and Gas Limited, Azbir Arena Nigeria Ltd, Meethaq Hotels Ltd, Rayhaan University Ltd/GTE, Rayhaan Hotels Ltd and Zeenoor Hotels Ltd.

The rest are Kwasar Ben of Brahim, Mutkataka Usman Junju and Real Edge Agro Services.

Kano forfeited assets

​In Kano, Zeenoor Hotels Ltd, when PREMIUM TIMES visited, was bustling with activity as guests moved in and out.

However, the reception officials were unwilling to comment on the forfeiture order, with one stating, “All I can tell you is that we are still in operation. I cannot tell you anything more than that.”

A security personnel at the hotel’s entrance said security officials at the facility were aware of the development.

“I was briefed at the station about the final forfeiture of the hotel to the federal government, and I was told that they are coming any moment from now to take over the facility”, a police officer stated.

At No. 9 Ahmadu Bello Way—a residential property less than 200 metres from the Kano Government House—securitymen in the area said the building had been deserted, with mobile police officers securing the facility.

The Head of Media and Publicity for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday that the commission was gradually taking over the properties following the court’s forfeiture order.

​Affected properties still operational in Kano, such as Zeenoor Hotels Ltd, are being occupied illegally, Mr Oyewale stated.

​He added that the EFCC has taken over the property at No. 9 Ahmadu Bello Way, and all other properties affected by the court judgement will gradually be recovered by the government.

“Any affected properties not yet secured by the commission are currently being occupied illegally”, the EFCC official stated.

Discover more from Premium Times Nigeria Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.