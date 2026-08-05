The police said investigations led to the arrest of Abdullahi Muhammad, 55, and Danbala Jibrin, 57, both of the same village, who were allegedly connected to the counterfeit currency network.

The police have arrested 16 suspected kidnappers and recovered 10 firearms of various calibres in Kaduna State over the past two weeks.

The state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing journalists in Kaduna.

He said the command also arrested three suspected gunrunners and six suspects linked to a counterfeit currency syndicate.

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According to the police commissioner, the operations also led to the recovery of 170 counterfeit U.S. dollar notes, 190 solar inverters, one stolen vehicle, 83 parcels of suspected hard drugs, 32 stolen mobile phones, two plasma television sets, 410 cattle, and other exhibits.

Counterfeit dollar syndicate busted

Mr Muhammad said the police on 21 July arrested Aisha Barau, 20, of Ramin Kura village while allegedly attempting to exchange suspected counterfeit U.S. dollar notes for naira.

He said investigations led to the arrest of Abdullahi Muhammad, 55, and Danbala Jibrin, 57, both of the same village, who were allegedly connected to the counterfeit currency network.

The commissioner added that further investigations led to the arrest of other syndicate members.

Gunrunners arrested in Plateau

The police commissioner said operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit arrested three suspected gunrunners in Jos, Plateau State, on 25 July following credible intelligence on an arms trafficking syndicate.

He identified the suspects as Luka Samuel, 38, John Paul, 37, and Musa Elisha, 28.

He said two locally fabricated pistols were recovered from them.

According to Mr Muhammad, the suspects confessed to supplying arms and ammunition to bandits and were assisting investigators with information to apprehend other members of the syndicate.

Kidnap suspect arrested

Mr Muhammad also said a joint team of police operatives from Anchau Division and members of the Yan Sa Kai vigilante group arrested Abdullahi Mohammed, popularly known as “Aala”, 34, on 24 July over his alleged involvement in several kidnapping incidents.

He said police recovered one AK-47 rifle and five rounds of live ammunition from the suspect.

The suspect allegedly confessed to masterminding kidnappings in Kuzuntu village in Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna State and parts of neighbouring Kano State.

Stolen vehicle, rustled cattle recovered

The commissioner said police recovered a Toyota Sienna allegedly stolen from a Juma’at Mosque in Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna, and arrested two suspects accused of stealing vehicles and producing duplicate keys.

He also disclosed that the police recovered 80 cattle and 10 sheep allegedly rustled from Damanko Village in Zaria Local Government Area after engaging the suspects in a gun battle.

Two owners of the livestock sustained gunshot wounds during the attack and are receiving medical treatment, he said.

Solar equipment, drugs recovered

Mr Muhammad said police also recovered 190 solar inverters valued at about ₦69 million and 10 lithium batteries worth approximately ₦9 million from a store in Zaria.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the items were suspected to have been stolen from a container transporting the equipment to the city.

He added that operatives arrested two suspected suppliers of hard drugs to bandits operating around Kasuwar Magani town and recovered a large quantity of suspected illicit drugs.

READ ALSO: Police arrest two over abduction of military recruits in Zamfara

Police seek public support

Mr Muhammad commended officers involved in the operations for their professionalism and bravery, assuring residents that the command remained committed to dismantling criminal networks across the state.

He urged members of the public to continue providing credible and timely information, noting that the police were working closely with the military, the State Security Service (SSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), vigilante groups and other stakeholders to improve security in Kaduna State.

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