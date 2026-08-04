Rabia Sa’id of Bayero University, Kano (BUK) has been appointed by the United Nations Secretary-General to serve on a 21-member scientific panel studying the physical effects and societal impact of nuclear war.

According to a publication by BUK media, the appointment, established under UN General Assembly Resolution 79/238, places Mrs Sa’id among the world’s premier scientists evaluating existential global nuclear threats.

The panel’s findings are scheduled for presentation in 2027 to inform international policy on nuclear risk reduction, global security, and humanitarian protection.

Mrs Sa’id, a professor born in Wangara, Kano State, earned her Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.), Master of Science (M.Sc.), and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees in Physics from Bayero University, Kano.

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She later secured a Ford Foundation Fellowship to obtain an additional Master’s degree in Environment and Development from the University of Reading in the United Kingdom.

As one of the first two female academics appointed to BUK’s Department of Physics, Mrs Sa’id shattered long-standing gender barriers, paving the way for younger women across Nigeria to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Beyond her foundational contributions to atmospheric physics, space-weather physics, electronics, and particle physics, Mrs Sa’id is widely recognised for applying scientific solutions to real-world environmental challenges.

Among her notable accomplishments: She developed eco-friendly fuel briquettes from carpentry waste to reduce rural reliance on firewood and combat regional deforestation.

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Climate and air quality monitoring

She led pioneering, low-cost air quality monitoring initiatives combining ground sensor data with satellite observations to improve local climate tracking.

The appointment highlights Nigeria’s capacity to contribute high-level scientific expertise to international diplomacy and safety.

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