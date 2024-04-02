The Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday screened and confirmed four commissioner-nominees

sent to it by Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf.

The House had, after initial preambles on the resumption of plenary on Tuesday in Kano, dissolved into the committee of the whole to screen the

nominees earlier sent to it by the state governor.

Those confirmed are Mustafa Rabi’u-Kwankwaso, Adamu Aliyu-Kibiya, Abduljabar Garko, and Shehu Aliyu-Yanmedi

The House majority leader, Lawan Hussaini (NNPP-Dala), later moved the motion for the confirmation of the nominees, seconded by the Minority Leader, Labaran Madari (APC-Warawa).

The Speaker, Ismail Falgore (NNPP-Rogo), after a unanimous vote on the motion, confirmed the nominees and directed the clerk to forward the decision of the lawmakers to the office of the governor.

Governor Kabir-Yusuf had on March 26 forwarded the list of four new commissioner-nominees and four new ministries created by the administration for assignment to the new appointees.

The new ministries are the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy, Ministry of Internal Security, and Ministry of Solid Minerals. (NAN)

