The Kano State High Court on Tuesday, adjourned until 27 May to hear three applications in the ongoing case concerning the suspension of the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The applicants, Haladu Gwanjo and Laminu Sani-Barguma, through their counsel, Ibrahim Sa’ad, on 16 April, obtained an ex parte order of the court suspending Mr Ganduje as a member of the party.

His motion ex-parte with which the lawyer obtained the order was backed with a 13-paragraph affidavit and a written address. The affidavit was deposed to by the second applicant, Mr Barguma.

The applicants described themselves as the chairman and secretary of APC in Ganduje Ward in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State.

They had, before obtaining the court order, suspended Mr Gandujge from the party to allow him to face an allegation of corruption levelled against him by the Kano State Government.

The court, on 16 April, granted the applicants’ request for an order of interim injunction suspending Mr Ganduje as an APC member. The court also barred him from presiding over the affairs of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.

But the court also reversed the interim order on 22 April, asking the parties to the suit to maintain the status quo as of 15 April, “pending the hearing and determination of the 4th respondent/applicant Motion on Notice.”

The respondents in the suit are the APC National Working Committee, State Executive Committee of the party, Kano State chapter, and Mr Ganduje.

Tuesday’s hearing

When the case came up for hearing, the counsel for the applicants, Ibrahim Sa’ad, informed the court that he was served with the counter-affidavit by the respondents this morning in court.

“We ask for another date to enable us to respond to the application,” Mr Sa’ad said.

Counsel for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents, M. M Duru, told the court that he had filed and served all parties motion on notice dated 24 April, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to trial and entertain the matter.

The counsel for Mr Ganduje, Lydia Oyewo, informed the court that she was not served with the court processes.

“The applicants did not comply with the order of the court directing them to serve all the respondents with all the processes.

“We have not been served,so we could not file any processes before the court.

we are appearing out of respect to the court.

“This matter is an intra-party matter and the court has held severally up to even to the Supreme Court that the court does not have jurisdiction to hear and determine intra party matters that has to do with leadership, membership and discipline of members,” Mr Oyewo said.

Responding, counsel for parties seeking to be joined, Shamsu Jibrin, told the court he filed a motion dated April 24, seeking to be joined in the suit as applicants.

The judge, Usman Na’Abba, adjourned the matter until 27 May for the hearing in the joinder application and preliminary objection.

NAN reports that the court had on April 17, granted an order directing parties to maintain status quo ante as at April 15, in relation to the suspension of Ganduje from the APC by the Ganduje Ward Executive Committee pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice. (NAN)

