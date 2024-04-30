The federal government has emphasised the need to invest in innovation, research and development to grow the country’s agricultural sector.

Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, disclosed this while speaking at the Agric-Investment and Capital Market (AICM) Conference in Lagos.

Mr Kyari said that governments and businesses must understand the importance of investing in innovation, research, and development.

“By supporting entrepreneurship, fostering an environment that encourages creativity and providing resources for start-ups, we can cultivate an ecosystem that paves the way for economic growth and prosperity from here,” he said.

Mr Kyari, represented by Omolara Abimbola, the Lagos State Coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, said it is through the active participation and engagement of individuals, professionals and investors that the agricultural sector can flourish.

“This can be achieved by nurturing a sense of togetherness, encouraging collaboration, and investing in infrastructure, education, and social programs.

“We must strive for growth that benefits everyone, leaving no one behind must be our watchword. By promoting equality, preserving our natural resources, and embracing sustainable practices, we can foster growth that is both beneficial and long-lasting,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of Welcome2Africa International, Bamidele Owoola, explained that the conference was part of efforts to drive sustainable agricultural development throughout the African continent.

The official explained that the goal is to revolutionise Africa’s agriculture through strategic partnerships with global investors.

In his address, the former Group Executive Director of Sahara Group, Tonye Cole, noted that to grow agriculture, there is a need to increase access to arable land for mechanised farming.

“So, I believe that Nigeria is at a crossroads. On one hand, you have a huge population of which a lot of them are farmers, and a lot of them are in rural areas, which means that the smallholder farmer is an integral part of the Nigerian economy.

“When you are dealing with the future of agriculture and agribusiness, you have to deal with smallholder farmers and you have to ensure that the women and the children of those smallholder farmers are taken care of, which means that policy has to bear them in mind,” he said.

