Nigeria’s Minister of State for Environment, Iziaq Salako, said the adoption of modern biotechnology is critical to achieving food security, job creation and eradication of extreme poverty in the country.

The minister disclosed this while delivering his remarks at the stakeholders meeting on Biosafety and Biotechnology in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Salako explained that his ministry is deeply committed to the vision of President Bola Tinubu to “remodel the Nigerian economy to bring about growth and development through job creation, food security and end extreme poverty”.

“The deployment of modern biotechnology is critical to achieving this vision of Mr President and we are determined to ensure that our biotechnology solutions are well grounded in scientific evidence, ethical deployment, safe application and freedom of choice,” the minister said.

The convening of the meeting and the minister’s comments came amidst a wide range of concerns surrounding the adoption and commercialisation of genetically modified seeds in Nigeria.

But amidst these concerns, the federal government, in January, approved the commercial release of four “Tela maize” varieties for commercial planting in the country.

The move placed Nigeria second on the list of African countries that have adopted and commercialised the “T maize” varieties and other GM seeds after South Africa.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Food sovereignty concerns

Some environmentalists have argued that the move to commercialise GM seeds would have far-reaching consequences in Nigeria and across Africa.

Aside from health and environmental concerns, critics of GMO technology in Nigeria say it violates the principles of “food sovereignty”.

This is because the seeds are often patent-locked and privatised, which could weaken the position of African farmers and communities, and also enhance the depletion of indigenous/conventional seed banks in the continent.

By implication, farmers across Nigeria and Africa at large would have to depend on the GM seed manufacturers for seeds to grow some of the crops annually, they argue.

On Tuesday, Mr Salako argued that food sovereignty must be situated within the context of the “global village”.

“The world has become a village, and everybody is a citizen of the world in a way. The important point to note is that within the Nigerian context, we have been able to develop ourselves over time. Our research institutions are also able to develop some of these seeds,” Mr Salako said.

For example, he said some of the GM seeds that have been licensed by the Nigeria Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) were developed locally by research institutions in the country.

“So when you talk about food sovereignty and all that stuff, I don’t know what they are talking about. As we develop here, we exchange with other parts of the world, as the other part of the world also develops, they also exchange with us,” the minister said.

He said science drives their decisions and initiatives on whatever they are going to do based on science and evidence.

“Biotechnology as a sector has a lot to offer to drive agriculture output, environmental protection and healthcare services, and Nigeria is doing all her best to ensure that they are not left behind,” Mr Salako said.

Breakthroughs

The minister emphasised that biotechnology without any doubt has provided revolutionary breakthroughs in environmental science and agriculture.

This, he said, has helped to reduce the use of pesticides, protect biodiversity, reduce erosion and greenhouse gas emissions, increase tolerance to drought, and flood and improve nutrition.

“Biotechnology remains an important tool in our quest to adapt to the challenges of climate change. In healthcare, it has redefined our approach to disease prevention, diagnosis and treatment thus helping patient outcomes and beaming positivity around diseases previously considered incurable,” the minister noted.

He said there is also no doubt that there are widely held concerns around biotech products, especially in the agriculture sector where there is a wide division on the risks to human health by food products derived from genetically modified crops.

The minister assured Nigerians that the safety of the environment, the integrity of the nation’s ecosystems, the well-being of citizens and national interest remain the cornerstone of regulatory endeavours at the ministry through the National Biosafety Management Agency.

“Biotechnology to us is therefore not just a policy or a set of regulations, it is a commitment to the conscientious stewardship of life itself grounded on facts and figures and not sentiments or commercial drive,” Mr Salako noted.

“Our commitment is to ensure that whatever advancements we make, must not come at the cost of our planet’s health, the health of the people and our moral compass,” the minister said.

In her remarks, Agnes Asagbra, NBMA’s director general, said the agency under her watch is committed to providing a robust regulatory framework that safeguards human health and the environment from potential adverse effects of modern biotechnology.

She explained that the NBMA stands at the forefront of regulating modern biotechnology in Nigeria and that the meeting is not just an opportunity to share knowledge and experiences, but a platform to forge partnerships and collaborate towards a sustainable future.

“We are here to discuss, deliberate, and decide on the best practices that will enable us to harness the immense potentials of modern biotechnology while mitigating its risks,” she said.

On his part, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Tunji Alausa, said in the field of healthcare, biotechnology presents boundless opportunities for the development of novel therapies, diagnostics, and preventive measures.

By embracing technological advancements, Mr Alausa said they can work towards addressing pressing public health challenges and improving the well-being of citizens.

“As the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, I am committed to supporting and advancing the safe and responsible application of biotechnology in our healthcare system,” he said.

“Together, let us pave the way for a future where biotechnology and biosafety work hand in hand to create a healthier, more sustainable, and prosperous society for all.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

