The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has further extended the deadline for the Direct Entry (DE) applicants in the ongoing registration process for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The extension, which is for another two weeks, is the second time the examination body will be postponing the deadline for the ongoing DE registration.

JAMB first extended the deadline to 11 April from the initial 28 March. The registration started on 28 February.

The deadline has now been extended to 25 April, according to a post on JAMB’s X handle on Tuesday.

“This is to inform the 2024 DE applicants that the Board has further extended the ongoing registration by two weeks. As such, the closing date for the registration is now 25th April 2024,” JAMB wrote in the post.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported JAMB as saying the first deadline extension was to allow for more candidates to register for the examination following some challenges posed by the security screening measures put in place to tackle fake A’level results.

Acceptable A’level results

DE candidates provide A’level results during registration for them to be admitted into the universities in the second year.

In 2023, JAMB introduced a new verification system for the A’Level results when it discovered that registrants had devised means of circumventing the A’level qualifications required from DE candidates.

JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, also listed 13 acceptable qualifications for Direct Entry Registration. These, he said, include a university diploma, Ordinary National Diploma (OND), National Diploma (ND), Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE), Higher National Diploma (HND), and a university degree.

Others are authentic results from A’level examination bodies such as Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB), Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPED), NABTEB Advanced National Business Certificate, NABTEB Advanced National Technical Certificate, NABTEB GCE-A’Level (2015 – 2021), Higher Islamic Studies Certificate by NBAIS, International Baccalaureate and the National Registered Nurse/ Midwifery certificates.

DE candidates to sit UTME

Meanwhile, JAMB had disclosed that it would begin carrying out a test similar to the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for DE candidates, putting a stop to the previous method where candidates secure admission without going through any written test.

It is, however, unclear if the DE candidates will be sitting the same examination with the regular candidates.

