The Kano State House of Assembly has approved Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf’s request to access a loan of N4 billion from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for the completion of the Tiga and Challawa hydroelectric power project.

The approval followed the adoption of a motion by Leader of the House, Lawan Hussaini (NNPP – Dala) at plenary.

Presenting the motion, Mr Hussaini said that the loan has a single-digit interest and therefore not harmful to the economy of the state.

He said that the project when completed would help in revving ailing industries in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Tiga Independent Power Plant project was initiated by the administration of the former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, to generate 35MW, using Challawa and Tiga dams.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje who came into power in 2015 continued with the project.

NAN reports that Mr Kabir-Yusuf had sent a letter of request to the Assembly seeking its approval which was read by the Speaker, Ismail Falgore, at plenary.

The governor said the loan would be used for the completion of the project aimed at boosting the economy of the state through reviving industries, irrigation farming and powering street lights around the city.

In a related matter, Governor Yusuf said about N6 billion had been set aside to pay gratuities to about 5,500 retired civil servants in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor disclosed this while speaking with journalists on Saturday in Kano.

NAN recalls that the governor, on assumption of office, expressed displeasure over the backlog of unpaid gratuities by the immediate past administration, amounting to over N40 billion.

The governor promised to clear the backlog within two years in office.

Mr Yusuf said the decision was reached at the weekly Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

According to him, the beneficiaries of the gratuities would be retirees of lower grade levels from N1 million downwards, stressing that the money to be paid was not borrowed from anywhere.

The governor said he had an utmost concern about the plight of retired civil servants who finished serving their state but the immediate past government refused to pay their entitlements.

“We have the lists of the beneficiaries and the money at hand by next week we will commence the payment without delay.

“I always sleep and wake up with the issue of gratuities of retired civil servants in my mind. I always think about how to settle and clear this backlog.

“I frequently summon meetings with Accountant General, Chairman Pension Trust fund and others to assist me on the way forward.

“It is in the course of this meeting we decided to start paying those of low-grade level, whose amounts have not exceeded N1 million or little above N1 million down to like N150,000 or N250,000.

“I asked them to compile the list and we have got the names of over 5,500 of them.

“By next week, they will receive their gratuities, Insha Allah. The total amount as we calculated is about N6 billion and it has since been approved by the State Executive Council.

“Let me also tell you that we have the money at hand. We have not borrowed a dime to pay this gratuity,” he said.

Mr Yusuf restated his commitment to serving the Kano people, calling on the populace to give maximum cooperation to his administration for the overall development of the state.

“We are in the system to bring about positive change through good democratic governance that would meet the expectations of our people irrespective of political party affiliations,” he said.

(NAN)

