The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has called on lawmakers to pay adequate attention and care for the vulnerable people in their various constituencies.

Mr Akpabio made the call on Tuesday in his address to welcome the senators from about four weeks of Easter and Sallah holiday.

The upper chamber embarked on the holiday on 20 March.

The senate president urged the lawmakers not to forget people struggling with poverty and to ensure that dignity is restored to the marginalised.

He also asked the senators to support President Bola Tinubu eradicate poverty in the country through the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“At the same time, let us not forget those trapped in the cycle of poverty. Our fight against poverty and hunger must be total and relentless, addressing its root causes and restoring dignity to the marginalised.

“His Excellency, President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and many fellow Nigerians are working tirelessly to tackle this issue. It is our duty to support and amplify their efforts. Let us support the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I am confident that we, as senators, can make a difference. We have been entrusted with an important role, and now is the time for courageous actions and strategies to drive this role. Together, let us implement a culture of care and an integrated approach to combat poverty, restore dignity to the downtrodden, and protect our precious natural resources.

“In conclusion, let us approach the work ahead with unwavering determination and a deep sense of responsibility. Once again, let us be reminded that the Nigerian people have placed their trust in us, and it is our duty to honour that trust by working tirelessly for their well-being and the progress of our nation,” Mr Akpabio said.

Cooperation and unity

The senate president stressed the importance of cooperation and unity among the lawmakers to achieve good governance and accountability.

He said the leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives required support of lawmakers in both chambers to achieve good governance.

Mr Akpabio therefore called on the lawmakers to collaborate and strengthen unity among themselves in the interest of the country.

“Let us also not forget the importance of cooperation with our constituents. We were elected to represent their voices, hopes, and dreams. It is through our engagement and partnership with them that we can truly make a meaningful impact on their lives and the development of our nation.

“The National Assembly can only fly with two wings. Therefore, both the Senate and the House of Representatives must collaborate and cooperate and provide the wings for the National Assembly to fly and lift Nigerians up. We must at all times collaborate and cooperate with the other arms of government, without compromising our Constitutional duties, in order for our democracy to thrive.

“As senators, our efforts must be focused on restoring hope, righting wrongs, and upholding our commitments to the well-being of our people. Together, fueled by a renewed spirit of fraternity, unity, and solidarity, we must move forward and cooperate generously for the common good. Throughout history, the spirit of cooperation has brought about tremendous progress. Let us pool our resources, talents, and ideas, while respecting our differences and convictions of conscience,” Mr Akpabio added.

